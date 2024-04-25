(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil has emerged as a major player for global investments, establishing itself as the top choice for foreign capital in Latin America.



The latest Kearney report ranks Brazil 19th among the world's top 25 investment destinations.



This marks a significant rise from its 22nd position in 2022 and its absence in 2023.



Now, Brazil even outpaces Mexico, the region's next closest competitor, which holds the 21st spot.



This improvement reflects Brazil's strong economic policies and welcoming business environment.



These qualities attract leaders from companies generating over $500 million in revenue. Such companies operate across various sectors and originate from 30 different countries.







They view Brazil as a promising investment target for the next three years, expecting significant capital inflows.



In September 2023, Transport Minister Renan Filho intensified this positive outlook.



He announced plans to draw approximately 180 billion reais ($36 billion) in private investments for upcoming railway and highway projects.



He revealed these plans during a crucial visit to Portugal, where he showcased these opportunities to European investors.

Brazil Tops Latin America as the Prime Destination for Foreign Investment

Kearney's analysis not only highlights Brazil's appeal but also its position in emerging markets.



Ranking fifth, Brazil stands just behind giants like China and the UAE, showcasing its significant global potential.



Meanwhile, the United States continues to lead the global rankings for the twelfth year running, with Canada and China close behind.



Amidst this, Brazil's story unfolds as one of resilience and strategic innovation.



It demonstrates a steadfast commitment to growth, securing its status as a global investment powerhouse.

Argentina is on the map again

Argentina's notable achievement in this edition was its re-entr at the 24th position, outperforming Denmark and marking its first appearance in over a decade.



The resurgence has been linked to Argentina's recent political shift towards market-friendly policies under Javier Milei's government.



Before the political shift, Argentina's FDI inflows surged to $15.1 billion in 2022 from $6.8 billion in 2021, highlighting growing interest in it as an attractive investment destination.

MENAFN25042024007421016031ID1108137175