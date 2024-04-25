Weapons And Ammunition Discovered In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A large number of weapons and ammunition were discovered inKhankendi, Azerbaijan's liberated territories, citing the pressservice of the Internal Ministry.

The press service noted that five automatic weapons of differentbrands, 17 cartridge combs, 450 cartridges of different calibers,five bayonets, knives and other ammunition were found and seizedfrom the territory of Khankendi city on April 24.

Recall that weapons and ammunition have been discovered insecret places, as well as in the basements of schools,kindergartens, and various buildings in the liberated areas ofAzerbaijan's Garabagh as well as in Khankendi.

Those weapons belonging to the Armenian separatists are onceagain confirmed to have been hidden by the Armenians, who wereillegally trying to commit terrorist operations and provocations inthe territories of Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that on September 19, 2023, as a result ofthe short anti-terrorist measures conducted by the AzerbaijaniArmy, the Armenian separatists operating illegally in Garabagh weredisarmed, and the leaders of the separatist groups were brought toBaku and arrested in accordance with the law.