University of Maryland students participate in nationwide pro-Palestine demonstrations

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, students at the University of Maryland joined nationwide pro-Palestine campus protests occurring across the United States. They urged their institution to discontinue business dealings with military firms amid Israel's ongoing conflict with Gaza.



Gathering at the College Park campus, the students also demanded that the university condemn the "genocide" occurring in Gaza and put an end to policing activities on campus.



In an interview with a Turkish news agency, Ahlam, a graduate student of public health, emphasized that the people in Gaza have endured violence for the past six months.



"We are here to demand that our university divest its holdings in the military companies that are creating the weapons and the technology that is being used to decimate our people," she declared.



She further commented on the US presidential election in November, asserting that incumbent President Joe Biden would not secure victory "if he continues to fund" Israeli attacks in Gaza.



"And a lot of people are very rightfully angry at Biden and we are continuing to send a very clear message. Obviously, we're very close to (Washington) D.C. So we're continuing to send him the message that either you stop funding genocide or you will be voted out in November," she further mentioned.



Brandee Kaplan, a student at the university and a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, stated that the protesting students are calling on the university to divest from corporations involved in war profiteering, including Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Raytheon.



"We are asking our university to meet the demands on that side to divest from military contractors, to stop policing on campus, to name the genocide in Gaza and to protect its Black and brown students," she stated.



When questioned around claims that Jewish students feel unsafe due to the ongoing protests and accusations of anti-Semitism, Kaplan replied: "What would validate antisemitism more than saying that Jewish people all want the destruction of Palestine?"

