US Calls On Sudanese Armed Forces For Immediate Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 25 (KUNA) -- The United States has called on all armed forces in Sudan to observe an immediate ceasefire in El Fasher, North Darfur.

Spokesperson for the US Department of State Matthew Miller expressed in a press release, late on Wednesday, concerns on indications of an imminent offensive by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and its affiliated militias, noting that an offensive against El Fasher city would subject civilians to extreme danger.

Miller added that the US condemned the reported "indiscriminate aerial bombardments" in the region by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their continued limitations on life-saving humanitarian aid access.

Leaders of the SAF and RSF and their affiliated militias face a choice, escalate the violence and perpetuate the suffering of their people while risking the disintegration of their country, or cease attacks, allow humanitarian access, and prepare for negotiations to end this war and restore power to the people of Sudan, he added.

Since April 2023, the war between SAF and RSF has caused thousands of deaths and injuries, as well as the destruction of buildings and infrastructure, plunging Sudan into a severe humanitarian crisis and creating the world's largest displacement plight, according to UN reports. (end)

