Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Occupation Forces In Ramallah - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 25 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian youth in Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Thursday.
In a statement, the ministry said Khaled Arooq,16, was shot with live ammunition in the chest.
The Israeli occupation forces stormed the city, stationing in several neighborhoods.
They handed over a notice to the family of a Palestinian prisoner to demolish their house, claiming that he had participated in a shooting operation in which the young man martyred. (end) nq
