UK experts urge halt to arms sales to Israel

(MENAFN) Amid mounting concerns regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, former officials and legal experts in the United Kingdom called upon the government on Tuesday to cease arms sales to Israel during a session of the Business and Trade Committee at Parliament.



Lord Ricketts, a former UK national security adviser, underscored the pressing nature of the situation, highlighting the "dreadful suffering in Gaza" and the imminent risks of famine and disease. He referenced the acknowledgment by the UK Foreign Secretary of the dire conditions in the region, suggesting that the evidence warrants a suspension of arms exports to Israel.



"I thought the time had come for the UK Government to suspend export licenses. I had actually taken my cue from our own foreign secretary and the increasingly false forceful rhetoric that we had heard from the foreign secretary in the weeks leading up to that, about the situation in Gaza," he stated.



"Whatever the casualty figure and I think, probably we will never know how many people have died in Gaza. So it was on that basis, I thought there was ample evidence at this point for the government to conclude that a suspension of our own sales to Israel was justified," he further mentioned.



In line with these sentiments, Lord Sumption, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, echoed a sense of "confusion" regarding the government's choice to persist with arms sales despite apprehensions about Israel's adherence to international law.

