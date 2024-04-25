NCSA President Meets British Envoy

Doha: President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) H E Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki met Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the State of Qatar H E Neerav Patel yesterday. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral collaboration in the field of cyber security and discussed ways to fortify and elevate partnership in this field.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.