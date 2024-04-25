Doha To Host Arab Healthcare Development Annual Forum Next Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha will host the AHDAF Qatar - Arab Healthcare Development Annual Forum on April 29 and 30 which will be organized by the Arab Hospitals Federation (AHF) under the patronage of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) in Qatar and supported by AHF strategic partner Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), and in the presence of several Arab health ministers.

The forum will be held in collaboration with the League of Arab States and the World Health Organization – EMRO, Arab Ministers of Health Council, and many healthcare authorities from the Arab world.

The forum will gather different stakeholders of the Arab Healthcare sector such as Arab Government officials, Ministers of Health, key decision makers and players in the Arab healthcare sector to discuss and share visions, approaches, and opportunities to shape tomorrow's healthcare.

Themed“Shaping Healthcare Future”, this year's forum will address evolving challenges and leverage opportunities in the healthcare landscape. It involves integrating emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and telemedicine, enhancing patient care and optimizing healthcare delivery in addition to focusing on value-based care, sustainability, and Digital Healthcare transformation. By embracing these principles and fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration, stakeholders can work together to create a healthcare system that is accessible, efficient, and patient-centered, ultimately improving health outcomes and enhancing the well-being of individuals and communities globally.

Ali Abdulla Al Khater, Advisor to the Minister of Public Health for Communication and Chair of the Supreme Committee for Healthcare Communications, said:“We are pleased to work with our AHF partners to host this significant forum, which will bring together Arab Ministers of Health, key decision makers, top healthcare executives, healthcare professionals and healthcare workers from around the Arab countries to sit, network, discuss, share information and best practices and address the latest issues related to the industry.”

He added:“Through our participation in such forums and large conferences, we are keen in the State of Qatar to exchange best practices and successful experiences, andmaximize the benefit of distinguished international expertise, which contributes to the enhancement of the healthcare sector and promotes the health of the community in line the Qatar National Vision 2023.”

AHF Chief Executive Officer Alice Yammine Boueiz said:“The AHF continues its long-standing efforts to highlight distinguished health sectors in the Arab world. Qatar has set a goal of achieving world-class healthcare standards to be a global leader and it has played a multifaceted role in healthcare, with a focus on improving healthcare and contributing to many health initiatives through investment, research, and humanitarian efforts. Qatar is characterized by modern infrastructure, comprehensive services, regulatory oversight, and a commitment to excellence in patient care. The government continues to invest in the sector to meet the growing healthcare needs of its population and enhance the quality of healthcare delivery.”

She added:“Our choice of Qatar to hold such a significant event reflects the distinguished and strategic partnership between AHF and HMC that has enabled us to present a sophisticated image of Arab integration and constructive health cooperation for fifteen years.”

The forum is characterized by a high-level presence of decision-makers in the Arab health sector, including ministers, heads of Arab health authorities, government officials, representatives from the League of Arab States and relevant regional and international organizations, and key decision-makers in the health care sector from major institutions and international companies.

The forum will gather directors of public and private hospitals, doctors, administrators, and health workers from several countries, most notably Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, USA, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, and India.