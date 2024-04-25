Nestlé responds to pollution concerns in Perrier bottled water

(MENAFN) In response to concerns regarding the quality of its Perrier bottled water, Nestlé took decisive action following the discovery of bacteria of fecal origin in one of its wells located in the Gare region of southern France. The subsidiary company, Nestlé Waters, confirmed the suspension of the water's use until further notice. A decision dated April 19, issued by the governor of Ghar, mandated the immediate cessation of operations at one of Nestlé's watersheds in Verges.



The governor's decision cited contamination detected in the catchment area starting from March 10, 2024, persisting over several days. Analysis revealed the presence of coliforms, Escherichia coli, and Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, all indicative of fecal contamination. This contamination raised significant concerns over the safety of the bottled water produced from this source, prompting the suspension of its use.



Nestlé Waters, in collaboration with authorities, acknowledged the potential threat posed to consumers' health and took proactive measures. The company reported the destruction of "hundreds of large packages" of Perrier bottled water, as a precautionary step to mitigate any risks associated with the contaminated well. Nestlé attributed the contamination to a "subtle microbiological deviation," exacerbated by unusually heavy rainfall in the Gare region, particularly during Storm Monica in mid-March, which had Mediterranean-type characteristics.



This incident underscores Nestlé's commitment to prioritizing consumer safety and quality assurance in its products. By promptly addressing the contamination issue and taking necessary precautions, Nestlé aims to uphold its reputation for delivering safe and reliable bottled water to consumers worldwide.

MENAFN25042024000045015682ID1108137047