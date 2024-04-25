US shares open Wednesday’s session with varied performances

(MENAFN) At the opening of trading on Wednesday, US stocks exhibited a mixed performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed a slight decline of 42 points, or 0.11 percent, reaching 38,461 at 9:46 a.m. EDT. Conversely, the S&P 500 saw an increase of 16 points, or 0.32 percent, reaching 5,086. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose by 130 points, or 0.83 percent, reaching 16,827.



Meanwhile, the VIX volatility index, commonly referred to as the fear index, experienced a slight uptick of 0.06 percent, reaching 15.70. At the same time, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose by 1 percent to 4.647 percent.



In currency markets, the dollar index edged up by 0.1 percent to 105.78, while the euro dipped slightly by 0.1 percent to USD1.0690 against the greenback.



Regarding commodities, precious metals continued to register losses. Gold prices trimmed by 0.13 percent to USD2,319 per ounce, while silver prices fell by 0.46 percent to USD27.18 per ounce.



In the energy sector, oil prices declined, with both global benchmark Brent crude and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude experiencing decreases. Brent crude fell by 0.44 percent to USD88.02 per barrel, while WTI crude dropped by 0.6 percent to USD82.86 per barrel.

