Ukrainian leader accuses Russia of sabotaging global peace summit in Switzerland

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that Russia is attempting to "disrupt" the Global Peace Summit centered on his 10-point peace plan, which is slated for June in Switzerland.



“We have precise intelligence information --specific data -- that Russia not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit, but also has a specific plan, how to do it, how to reduce the number of participating countries, how to act to ensure that there is no peace for even longer,” he made the statement during a meeting in Kyiv with foreign and Ukrainian ambassadors.



Noting that Ukraine will disclose "specific plans and specific points" regarding Russia's intentions at both diplomatic and intelligence levels, Zelenskyy stated: “Together we must counteract this, we must work in unity for a just peace.”



“I am grateful to everyone who is helping and will help,” he stated, emphasizing the significance of global participation in the summit, Zelenskyy highlighted that the more actively the world engages in efforts to restore peace in Ukraine, the less likely it is for "similar aggressions" to occur elsewhere.



“It is not brute force that should determine the world order, but the UN Charter, and in unity we can force Russia to comply with international law. In June, at the summit, we will start agreeing on the first foundations of peace and put forward a shared global vision of how peace should work,” he pointed out.

