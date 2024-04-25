(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) CITIC Telecom CPC Becomes New VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Tier Partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program CITIC Telecom CPC to Help Customers Modernize Infrastructure, Accelerate Innovation, and Improve Business Resiliency with Managed VMware Cloud Foundation Services



CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce the company is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for multiple regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan, to help mutual enterprise customers to innovate by adopting VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure. CITIC Telecom CPC will deliver new managed VMware Cloud Foundation private cloud services, including sovereign cloud services that support data residency and other jurisdictional controls.

With an extensive expertise in VMware Technology and a customer-centric approach, CITIC Telecom CPC leads the competition with its advanced technological platform.

In line with this, CITIC Telecom CPC will add the new VMware Cloud Foundation to their portfolio of services, helping organizations modernize infrastructure with the best possible TCO, deliver a frictionless self-service experience for developers with consolidated VM and container-based workload support on a single platform, and provide enterprise-grade resiliency and security. CITIC Telecom CPC intends to support the new license portability feature of VCF in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan, which will put into place a flexible hybrid cloud experience for customers.

“As a Pinnacle partner, CITIC Telecom CPC's expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers on their cloud journey,” said Ahmar Mohammad

, Vice President, Partners, Managed Services, and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom.“The VCSP Pinnacle tier is designed to build stronger relationships with our most valued VCSP partners to help customers implement a highly efficient cloud operating model that combines public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security and performance.”

“We are delighted to have achieved the prestigious Pinnacle Partner in the esteemed Broadcom Advantage program, reaffirming our steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional VCF platform services,” said Taylor Lam, Chief Strategy Officer, CITIC Telecom CPC.

“At CITIC Telecom CPC, we strive to fortify the ecosystem and empower stronger relationships, harnessing the synergy to provide exceptional services that meet our customers' needs.

Our achievement in attaining the Pinnacle Partner level in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan, positions CITIC Telecom CPC as a leader in providing VCF platform services and SmartCloudTM Cloud solutions to these regions. This significant milestone demonstrates our unwavering commitment to excellence and uniquely positions us as a leading provider, offering cost-effective, high-quality, secure and scalable services, including seamless migration from on-premises environments to Virtual Cloud Services.

With a strong emphasis on security, our migration services prioritize the protection of our clients' data and infrastructure.

We look forward to leveraging this collaboration to reinforce our presence in these dynamic markets, delivering exceptional, hassle-free cloud services and comprehensive migration solutions that solidify our reputation as the best choice for businesses in these regions.”



CITIC Telecom CPC has not only achieved the VMware Pinnacle tier in multiple regions, but also has attained as the first company to be VMware Sovereign Cloud partner in Hong Kong, providing a range of services, including trusted infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-service (PaaS), Software-as-a-service (SaaS), Anything-as-a-service (XaaS) and professional services.

This allows us to effectively optimize customers' businesses across borders in a secure cloud environment. With a global infrastructure comprising nearly 170 points of presence, 60+ SDWAN gateways, 30+ data centers, and 21 Cloud Service Centers, supported by three dedicated 24x7 Cloud and Security Operations Centers, we ensure seamless integration of on-premises VMware environments through our VCF-based Hybrid Cloud, enabling workload mobility and flexibility. Our comprehensive offerings cover cloud computing and AI, network connectivity, security, and ongoing support services, delivering exceptional value and a complete suite of solutions to our customers.

Pinnacle is the highest program level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner program. Pinnacle partners are Broadcom's most invested and strategic partners, boasting extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements, and broad international coverage. Holding Pinnacle status signifies a partner's deep technological know-how and proficiency in addressing the most intricate customer issues. Broadcom works in close partnership with Pinnacle partners, including co-selling to mutual customers, to provide the foundational technology that drives the digital landscape.

About CITIC Telecom CPC

We are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited (“CITIC Telecom CPC”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECTTM private network solutions, TrustCSITM information security solutions, DataHOUSETM cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUDTM cloud computing solutions.

With the motto“Innovation Never Stops,” we leverage innovative technologies, embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies to transform technical potential into business value for our customers. As an enterprise digital transformation partner, we strive to help our customers achieve industry-leading positions, high agility, and cost-efficiency through digitalization.

With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across nearly 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 21 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises.

We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.

