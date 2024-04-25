Renowned Actress Radha Bhatt Conducts Acting Workshop At AAFT

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, The esteemed students of the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) were treated to a captivating acting workshop conducted by renowned actress Radha Bhatt at the prestigious Noida Film City.



Radha Bhatt, a distinguished figure in the world of acting, shared her wealth of experience and insights with the aspiring actors of AAFT. Addressing the students, she delved into various aspects of the acting profession, providing invaluable guidance and answering their queries about the industry.



During her interaction with the students, Radha Bhatt emphasized the importance of dedication, perseverance, and talent in the journey towards success in the field of acting. Drawing from her own experiences, she highlighted the challenges and rewards of pursuing a career in acting, inspiring the students to hone their craft and strive for excellence.



"Life is not a bed of roses. For every success, you have to work hard. Acting, too, requires dedication, perseverance, contacts, and talent. It is high time you polish your skills while you are in an institution like AAFT," remarked Sandeep Marwah, the visionary leader behind AAFT, during the workshop.



In recognition of Radha Bhatt's invaluable contribution to the field of acting and her support for women in cinema, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented her with the prestigious membership of the International Women's Film Forum of Marwah Studios. This gesture underscored Marwah Studios' commitment to empowering and recognizing women in the film industry.



The acting workshop by Radha Bhatt served as a transformative experience for the students of AAFT, equipping them with practical insights and inspiration to embark on their journey towards becoming successful actors. The event exemplified AAFT's dedication to providing holistic education and nurturing talent in the realm of film and entertainment.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT