DATAGROUP Reorganizes Management Board and Top Management Structure for the Next Stage of Growth

CFO Oliver Thome is leaving the company at his own request to take on another challenge

CEO Andreas Baresel will take over his duties

The two existing Management Board members Andreas Baresel and Dr Sabine Laukemann will continue DATAGROUP's growth strategy The existing divisional board level will be expanded Pliezhausen, April 25, 2024: DATAGROUP (WKN A0JC8S) is reorganizing its top management structure for the next stage of growth. Oliver Thome, member of the Management Board since October 2021 and responsible for Finance, Investor Relations and M&A, will leave the company at his own request with effect from April 30, 2024 to take on a new challenge. His responsibilities will be taken over by CEO Andreas Baresel in future. The Management Board will thus consist of Andreas Baresel and Dr Sabine Laukemann and will be supported by an extended level of divisional board members in the future. DATAGROUP is thus laying a robust and future-oriented foundation for scalable further growth and innovation. "We regret but respect Mr Thome's wish to leave our company. He has made a valuable contribution to the further development of DATAGROUP SE during his time at the head of the Finance, Merger & Acquisition and Investor Relations departments. I would like to thank him for this on behalf of the Supervisory Board. We wish Mr Thome all the best for his personal and professional future", says Heinz Hilgert, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DATAGROUP SE. As CEO and CFO, Andreas Baresel will be responsible for Finance, M&A and Investor Relations as well as the service portfolio. Dr Sabine Laukemann will be responsible for Organization, Legal, Human Resources, Corporate Communications and ESG. Based on a continued good order intake and strong demand for CORBOX services, DATAGROUP expects a significant growth spurt in the medium term. Moreover, the future drivers artificial intelligence, cyber security and cloud are strongly changing the IT services market. In order to be optimally positioned for this development and the related additional growth opportunities, the two Management Board members Andreas Baresel and Dr Sabine Laukemann will be supported by two divisional board members in the future. Mark Schäfer will take over responsibility for the Production division from Andreas Baresel. He has been with DATAGROUP since 2019 and has many years of experience in IT production and service provision at T-Systems International, among others. Previously, he was Head of Group-wide IT Service Management, the central IT GRC (Governance, Risk & Compliance) and Chief Information Security Officer. As Divisional Board Member, he is now responsible for Production, IT Service Management and IT GRC. He is therefore also responsible for AI-based automation and further increasing the productivity of IT service production. Alexandra Mülders has been with DATAGROUP since 2010 as Managing Director of one of the fastest-growing CORBOX units. She has been Head of Sales since 2023 and is responsible for DATAGROUP's organic growth with a special focus on the full-service outsourcing product. The implemented reorganization of the Management Board is the basis for achieving the company's ambitious medium-term goals.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service companies. Around 3,500 employees at locations throughout Germany design, implement and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider and manages the IT workplaces of medium-sized and large companies as well as public-sector clients worldwide. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is characterized above all by an optimal integration of the new companies. DATAGROUP actively participates in the consolidation process through its "buy and turn around" or "buy and build" strategy. CONTACT FOR INVESTORS

