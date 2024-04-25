Effortless Chic: Daniel Wellington Unveils Its Sparkling New Jewellery Collection For Spring/Summer 2024

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Daniel Wellington, the leading global watches and accessories brand known for its contemporary sleek design has just announced the introduction of its latest jewellery collection, designed for the Spring/Summer season of 2024. This stunning new line embodies effortless chic, offering a range of pieces designed to elevate your look and complement your personality.





Daniel Wellington - Crystal Link Bracelet Rose Gold







Crafted with precision and passion, the collection features two captivating design stories: the Carbine Crystal link and the Pave. The Carbine Crystal link features a chunky chain setting adorned with eye-catching crystals, perfect for those who love a bold and statement-making look. For a touch of delicate elegance, the Pave collection features a dainty chain set with sparkling crystals. Both designs share a common element, ensuring a cohesive and timeless aesthetic.





Adding a touch of personalization, the collection also features bracelets designed to seamlessly match your favourite leather and mesh watch bands. Crafted from high-quality materials, these bracelets offer a versatile and stylish option for everyday wear.





Further enhancing your look, the collection boasts a range of charming crystal pieces. Each charm is set with sparkling white Cubic Zirconia crystals (lead-free) and securely held in place with a four-claw setting. These charms come with a clever TPU ring inside, allowing them to effortlessly attach to the chains or the new collection's earrings, depending on your desired style.





Key Highlights from the Daniel Wellington SS2024 Jewellery Collection

Carbine Crystal

The new Carbine Crystal collection features a chunky chain setting with crystal details across the bracelets, necklaces, rings and earrings.





Carbine Crystal Necklace: A mix of industrial elements and refined crystal details take this gold link necklace way beyond your basic chain. Wear it with the rest of the Crystal Link collection or alone as a statement piece-this chunky chain is a stunner either way.





Measurements

Necklace: One size tbd

Bracelet: 155mm, 165mm,175mm and 185mm

Earrings: tbd

Ring: Size 48-70





Product Details

SKU - DW00400571

MRP – Rs. 11,599

Group – Carbine

Description – CARBINE NECKLACE ROSE GOLD

Color – Rose Gold/ Gold/ Silver





Pave Collection

Introducing the new Pave collection featuring a tiny chain setting with crystal details. The sphere on the bracelet and necklace is round just like our classic Aspiration collection.





Pave Crystal Pendant Necklace Rose Gold

Closely arranged, carefully set crystals allow this rose gold pendant necklace to capture the light from all angles, creating a sparkling effect found across the entire Pave collection. The pendant is fixed, so the necklace's clasp and sizing rings won't gather.





Product Details

SKU - DW00400625

MRP – Rs. 7,699

Group – Pave

Description – Pave Necklace

Color – Rose Gold/ Silver/ Gold







Perfect Pair Bracelet - Mesh Belt

We took inspiration from our most-loved watch straps to create the Perfect Pair collection: bracelets that are great alone, but even better paired with a friend. This rose gold mesh version comes in two different widths, so you can find the right match for your watch (or anything else on your wrist).





Measurements

Bracelet: 155mm, 165mm,175mm and 185mm

Thickness Mesh:1.8mm, 2.8mm

Thickness Leather: 2.8mm





Product Details

DW00400670 / 71 / 72 / 73

MRP – Rs. 3,799

Group – Perfect Pair Bracelets

Description – Mesh bracelet 1,8 155mm / 165mm / 175mm / 185mm

Color – Rose Gold/ Gold/ Silver





Charms Crystals

Ambitious Aries, loving Libra, poetic Pisces-add a piece of personality to your jewellery with the help of our Zodiac Crystal Charms. Each gold charm features carefully set crystals and anti-slip silicone lining, making it simple to add to our Charm Earrings or a chain.







Product Details

DW00400733 / 34 / 35 / 36 / 37 / 38 / 39 / 40 / 41 / 42 / 43 / 44

MRP – Rs. 3,799

Group – Charms

Description – Charm Zodiac

Color – Rose Gold





Availability : The new SS24 collection is available on

and across Daniel Wellington stores.





About Daniel Wellington

Daniel Wellington is a Swedish watch and jewellery brand founded in 2011. All products are designed in-house in Stockholm, highlighting a commitment to perfected minimalist design and providing the world with timeless style through affordable luxury. Since its inception, Daniel Wellington has sold over 12 million watches and established itself as one of the most beloved brands in the industry.