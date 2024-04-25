Russian Army Loses 1,040 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 25, 2024 amount to about 462,980 invaders, including another 1,040 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,255 enemy tanks (+13 in the past day), 13,942 armored combat vehicles (+14), 11,836 artillery systems (+28), 1,049 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 772 air defense systems (+1), 348 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 9,449 unmanned aerial vehicles (+10), 2,118 cruise missiles (+1), 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 15,949 motor vehicles (+57), and 1,946 special equipment units (+2).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, 104 combat engagements were recorded on the battlefield in Ukraine over the past day.