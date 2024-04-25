Six People Injured As Enemy Attacks Cherkasy Region In The Morning

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked the Cherkasy region in the morning, damaging a critical infrastructure facility. Six people sought medical assistance.

The head of the Cherkasy regional military administration, Ihor Taburets, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Air defenses were activated to intercept a high-speed aerial target. According to preliminary information, a critical infrastructure facility in the Cherkasy district was damaged. All services are at the scene," he said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the morning, an air raid alert was declared in several northern and central regions due to a missile threat. Explosions were heard the Cherkasy region.

