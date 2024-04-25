Invaders Shell Zaporizhzhia Region 256 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia region 256 times in the past day. Eight settlements came under enemy fire.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy launched five air strikes on Huliaipole, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka. 81 UAVs of various types attacked Bilenke, Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Mali Shcherbaky. Nine MLRS attacks were launched on Levadne and Robotyne," the statement said.

In addition, 161 artillery strikes were carried out on Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka.

There were 13 reports of damage to homes. No civilians were injured.

As reported, the enemy increased the use of reconnaissance and attack UAVs.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA