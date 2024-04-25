(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Are You Leveraging Carbon Markets to Drive Growth and Decarbonization?

Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan's Energy webinar series delved into the topic ' Evolution of Carbon Industry Mechanisms.' Led by industry experts, the session highlighted the latest developments in the core regional carbon industry, its operations, growth hurdles, and future adopters of carbon pricing.

The panel included John Raspin, Growth Expert, Partner, and Director at Frost & Sullivan; Jonathan Robinson, Growth Expert and VP of Research at Frost & Sullivan; Mahesh Radhakrishnan, Growth Expert and Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan; and Milagros Andurell, Growth Expert and Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Gain valuable perspectives from these industry experts by clicking here to access the recorded session of the webinar.

Expansion of Compliance Carbon Markets: By embracing carbon pricing measures, companies can prepare for future regulations, expand industry reach, and potentially access new funding opportunities.

Is your team aware of the evolving regulatory landscape and best practices in the carbon industry, enabling them to identify the right growth opportunities?

Digital Technologies for Carbon Reporting: Utilizing robust MRV (Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification) is essential for businesses to ensure data credibility and navigate the evolving voluntary carbon market.

Are you leveraging disruptive technologies like AI, blockchain, and advanced data analytics to streamline your carbon reporting processes?

Focus on Scope 3 Emissions: As Scope 1 and 2 emissions become easier to address, companies will need to find solutions for the more complex Scope 3 emissions. This could involve strategies like direct air capture or collaboration with suppliers.

How is your organization harnessing collaboration and innovation strategies to achieve your decarbonization goals?

Scalability of Direct Air Capture (DACC) Technology: DACC's high cost and limited scale is demanding aggressive R&D and infrastructure investment to unlock its potential for broad carbon capture.

What investment strategies are you considering to accelerate clean energy technology development and unlock growth opportunities in the industry?

“As we look ahead to the upcoming decades, carbon markets will play a bigger role in sustainability efforts as net-zero targets approach. The future of carbon markets looks like a more interconnected global system with increased activity across various regions.”

Milagros Andurell

Growth Expert and Research Analyst

Frost & Sullivan

As the urgency to combat climate change intensifies, carbon markets are rapidly evolving as a powerful tool to incentivize emissions reductions. From established compliance markets to burgeoning voluntary platforms, these innovative financial mechanisms are empowering companies to offset their carbon footprint and invest in emission reduction projects. Join us in exploring the intricacies of carbon markets – understanding how they function, their growing impact, and the strategic opportunities they unlock for businesses. Together, let's navigate this dynamic landscape and forge a path towards a net-zero future.

