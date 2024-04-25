(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) --



1960 -- State of Kuwait joined the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

1960 -- The Kuwaiti poet Fahad Bouresli, known for his colloquial poetry, passed away at age 42.

1961 -- Head of Electricity, Water and Gas Department Sheikh Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah announced discovery of freshwater source in Al-Rawdtain, north of Kuwait.

1976 -- Kuwait Melamine Industries Company established with a KD four million capital.

1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law to penalize commercial fraud.

1982 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law setting up the civil information system.

1987 -- Kuwait Karate Federation was proclaimed.

1995 -- The National Assembly approved amendment of the narcotics law stipulating death sentence for dealers.

2001 -- Kuwait national team won the sixth Gulf squash tournament for juniors held in Doha, Qatar.

2005 -- The Ministry of Transports inaugurated the first conference of cybercrimes.

2007 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah inaugurated Khaled Al-Ghunaim specialized health center in Qadsiya Area.

2008 -- State of Kuwait Radio won two gold awards during the Gulf radio and television festival, held in Bahrain.

2011 -- Kuwait shooting team won three gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze ones in the Arab tournament held in Kuwait.

2011 -- Kuwaiti historian Anwar Al-Rifae revealed ancient document proving Kuwait existed before the year 1611.

2015 -- Kuwait hockey team won the Asian tournament, beating the Kyrgyzs team 9-3.

2017 -- Kuwait hockey team was crowned the Asian champion after beating Oman 13-0.

2018 -- State of Kuwait asked the Philippine ambassador to leave the country and called back its envoy in the Asian country after the embassy intervened in domestic affairs, when embassy staff smuggled domestic helpers in violation of the law.

2021 -- Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Minister, and Minister of Social Affairs and Societal Development Dr. Mashan Al-Otaibi signed a decision supporting local produce.

2021 -- The College of Nursing at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) obtained American Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) for its bachelors nursing program.

2021 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research's (KISR) Water Research Center obtained a patent from the US patent office regarding the desalination of sea and underground water.

2021 -- Dr. Abdulmalek Al-Tamimi, History Professor at Kuwait University, died at the age of 78.

2022 -- Kuwait SC won Kuwait Football Association's (KFA) STC league for the 17th time in the club's history after beating Arabi SC 4-1. (end)

