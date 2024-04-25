First Car From Indonesian Factory, NETA Auto Powers Up Global Strategy

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) JAKARTA, INDONESIA – On April 22nd, NETA Auto's first Indonesian eco-smart factory, located in Jakarta, officially commenced production and rolled out its new vehicle. Attending the Event were Zhou Jiang, Vice President of NETA Auto and President of the Overseas Business Department; Liu Lei, General Manager of NETA Auto's Manufacturing Planning Center and Vice President of the Overseas Business Department; Jerry Huang, Managing Director of PT NETA Auto Indonesia; and Denny Siregar, General Manager of PT Handal Indonesia Motor. The Indonesian EV factory is NETA Auto's second overseas smart factory after the one in Thailand, injecting new vitality into Indonesia's smart mobility market and marking another milestone in NETA Auto's globalization process.







First Car Rolls Off at NETA Auto's Indonesian Factory

At the production launch ceremony, Mr. Zhou Jiang delivered a speech:“Through the Indonesian factory, NETA Auto has fully integrated into the Indonesian new energy vehicle industry chain, becoming a key participant and promoter. With the rollout of the first mass-produced vehicle, NETA Auto will provide high-tech intelligent electric vehicle products to the local market at a faster pace, with more reasonable prices, and superior service to meet local consumer demands.” By actively advancing the layout of the industrial value chain and cooperation, NETA Auto is vigorously promoting its localization development in the Southeast Asian market. Currently, NETA Auto has established a large-scale eco-smart factory in Thailand and is actively planning the construction of its third factory in Malaysia.







NETA Auto Vice President Zhou Jiang Delivering Speech

Since the establishment of NETA Auto's Indonesian subsidiary in June 2023, the brand has experienced rapid and continuous growth. With its debut at the Indonesia International Motor Show in August of the same year, NETA Auto quickly became a focal point in the Indonesian market. On October 24, 2023, NETA Auto officially commenced comprehensive sales operations in the Indonesian market. Leveraging innovative design, intelligent technology, and advanced electric technology, NETA Auto met the urgent demand of local consumers for smart mobility solutions. The annual production capacity of NETA Auto's Indonesian eco-smart factory is expected to reach 30,000 vehicles. It is designed and constructed according to world-leading automation standards, fully implementing lean production and intelligent manufacturing concepts. The factory is committed to resource conservation, quality enhancement, and efficiency improvement, preparing to assemble smart electric vehicles locally.

The inauguration of the Indonesian eco-smart factory marks a significant step for NETA Auto in promoting the localization of the Southeast Asian industrial chain, offering favorable opportunities for local economic growth and job creation. NETA Auto remains committed to establishing a global hub for intelligent electric vehicle manufacturing, contributing to the global sustainable development efforts. Originating in Southeast Asia, NETA Auto is expanding its global footprint, intensifying its overseas strategy to further strengthen and enhance the global influence of the brand.

About NETA Auto

NETA Auto, a brand of Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (Hozon), is a leading innovator in the smart EV industry. With a focus on“Tech for all” and“Touchable Smart EV”, NETA Auto develops high-quality EVs and cutting-edge technologies. Its lineup includes popular models such as the NETA AYA (NETA V-II), NETA X, NETA L, NETA GT, and the NETA S.NETA Auto is dedicated to bringing smart EVs to the global mass consumer market, introducing new models each year and covering the mainstream A0-B segments. The brand has also developed the“Shanhai Platform,” an intelligent and safe car platform, and HOZI Technology, which is committed to continuously developing advanced technologies to meet user demands.