Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market was valued at USD 5.42 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.92 billion by 2030, registering a

CAGR of 6.95%

from 2022 to 2030

Market Synopsis

Through a small incision, minimally invasive neurosurgery is typically utilised to treat illnesses affecting many regions of the brain, spinal cord, or skull base. The minimally invasive techniques are gaining popularity over traditional surgical procedures because they need less recovery time, inflict minimum trauma, and require shorter hospital stays.

The rise in the benefits of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional open surgeries is a key factor driving the market growth. The rise in the growth of minimally invasive surgery devices, the rise in healthcare expenditures, and the rise in healthcare outcomes are also major factors driving the market for minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems. In addition, a rise in public-private initiatives to support research activities on minimally invasive surgical instruments and a rise in research and development activities in the market will generate new opportunities for the market for minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems during the period from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing Healthcare Spending & extensive entry of emerging players

Increasing investments are being made in the development of healthcare infrastructure, resulting in accumulating evidence of efficient and promising outcomes in surgical support. Consequently, this creates significant growth prospects for the market for minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems. In addition, a large number of new companies are creating MIS surgical systems. Global sales of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems have increased significantly as a result of the aforementioned considerations.

Shortage of skilled professionals

In the growing and emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, a lack of qualified personnel is impeding market expansion.

The government has taken numerous efforts and invested in universities and laboratories, which is anticipated to improve the situation in the near future.

Increase in adoption of technologies in Healthcare

The global market for minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems is comprised of various large and small manufacturers and suppliers. With the increasing acceptance of technology in healthcare, there are several chances for manufacturers to develop their services and create a solid footing in the industry.

Regional analysis of the Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market

The market is split by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market report covers the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, the U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Egypt, and Israel in the Middle East and

North America dominates the market for minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems because of an increase in the geriatric population, a rise in the growth of minimally invasive surgery equipment, an increase in healthcare expenditure, and an increase in healthcare results in this region. This region is likewise anticipated to experience a significant growth rate during the projected timeframe.

Key Highlights



Rise in the number of surgeries drives the minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market.

North America is dominating the global market and is expected to do the same during the forecast period



Competitive players in the Global Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems Market

The major players covered in the minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgical systems market report are Medtronic, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Abbott, Applied Biomedical, LLC, California Resources Corporation, Microline Surgical, Zimmer Biomet, B. Braun Melsungen AG, CONMED Corporation, HOYA Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Aesculap, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Novatract Surgical Inc., REMA Medizintechnik GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation and Given Imagin Ltd among other domestic and global players.

Recent Developments by key players

Many market participants have turned to a range of strategies, such as the development of new products and the expansion of their respective businesses, in order to maintain their footing in the face of the intense rivalry that exists in the market.

Market Segmentation



Product Type – Conventional Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal Surgical Systems (MISS) [Endoscopes and Endoscopy Systems, Videoscopes, Endoscopic Ultrasound, Therapeutic Energy Devices], Surgical Robotics (Robotic Systems, Robotic Surgery Instruments and Accessories, Services)

Surgery – Adrenalectomy, Appendectomy, Bariatric Surgery, Cholecystectomy, Colon and Rectal Surgery, Foregut Surgery, Hernia Repair

End-User – Conventional Technologies (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Surgical Robotics (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics)



Regional Segmentation



North America: U.S. and Canada

Europe: Germany, U.K, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World



