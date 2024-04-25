Gyanvapi Judge Complains Of 'Malicious Calls, Death Threats From International Numbers': Report

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Gyanvapi's additional sessions judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar informed the Uttar Pradesh police that he has been receiving \"malicious calls and death threats from international numbers\".The judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar ordered for a videography survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi complex in 2022, has requested for an investigation into the threats additional sessions judge addressed a letter to the SSP Sushil Chandrabhan Ghule this week that stated he was receiving threatening calls from international numbers“which is deeply concerning”, TOI reported.(More details awaited)

