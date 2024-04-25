Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Noida Police Issues Traffic Advisory For April 25/26 Check Out Road Closures And Diversions

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Noida police issued a traffic police advisory for Gautam Buddha Nagar parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, bordering Delhi, ahead of polling on April 26. A traffic advisory has been issued for Phool Mandi (flower market)
in Noida for April 25 and 26 per the advisory, all types of vehicles will be barred from proceeding on the internal roads around the Phool Mandi complex except for official vehicles on election duty.
EVMs will be stored in Phool Mandi after elections read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 phase 2 voting on April 26: Key candidates, full list of all constituencies going to pollsCheck road closures and traffic diversions hereThe road from Phool Mandi Tiraha to Sector 88 Cantt RO Chowk (in front of Gate No. 3, 4 and 2 of Phool Mandi) will remain
closed. Movement of official vehicles will only be permitted along this route with effect from 7:00 am till 10:00 pm on April 25. On the election day, traffic restrictions will be effective from 7:00 am till midnight movement of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted along DSC route from Mangel/JP flyover towards Gejha Tirahe/NSEZ, for vehicles heading to Surajpur of all goods vehicles
heading to Surajpur along the route spanning Panchsheel/Eldico Sector 93 towards Sector 83 (Yakubpur), Sector 87 (Nayagaon) and Sector 88 (Cantt RO) Chowk, NSEZ/Phase-2 will be restricted.
Movement of goods vehicles heading to Kakrala Phase-2 along the route spanning Sorkha, Sector 78 towards DSC route via Kakrala Phase-2 will also be restricted traffic diversions here
Traffic movement will be diverted to Tiraha road via Industrial Area Road Ecotech-3 for all types of goods vehicles heading toward Phase-2 Noida via Kulesara DSC Road from Surajpur read: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Campaigns wrap up for 88 seats scheduled to vote on April 26
Traffic heading to Surajpur on the DSC route from Bhagel, JP flyover, will be diverted from Gejha Tiraha via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Pari Chowk road from Phool Mandi Tiraha to Sector-88 Chowk will remain closed. The traffic along this route will be diverted to Kotwali Phase-2 Tiraha via Lava Company Tiraha Traffic heading to the DSC route from Soharkha, Sector-78 via Kakrala Phase-2 will be diverted along Parthala, Kisan Chowk, and Bisrakh read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Assam's Barak valley, stirred by NRC, awaits their unusual chance to elect an MP“Except vehicles related to elections, all traffic movement will be restricted around Phool Mandi Phase 2. The traffic movement will also be restricted from Phool Mandi to Sector 88 Kent RO Chowk,”
Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police, Anil Kumar Yadav told HT.
Commuters must refer to the official traffic advisory for more information will be held in eight constituencies--Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura-- in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.
