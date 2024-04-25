Network Security Policy Management Market Projected To Rise USD 3.28 Billion By 2031 Due To Rising Demand For Automation And Orchestration

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Network Security Policy Management Market Size was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.28 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand and Market Scope:

The escalating complexity of networks and the constant evolution of cyber threats have fueled the demand for automated network security policy management solutions. Organizations face ever-growing risks of data breaches, malware attacks, and unauthorized access, necessitating efficient and automated tools to protect their digital assets. Sophisticated cyberattacks and data breaches highlight the urgency for robust security measures. Network security policy management solutions automate policy creation, enforcement, and auditing, ensuring comprehensive network protection. Additionally, compliance with data privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA mandates efficient policy management tools. The surge in cloud adoption further complicates network environments, demanding automated solutions to ensure consistent security across cloud and on-premises networks. Finally, the proliferation of personal devices accessing corporate networks necessitates policy management to control access and mitigate security risks.

Get a Sample of Network Security Policy Management Market Report @

Major The Key Players of Network Security Policy Management Market

Jupiter Networks Inc., Micro Focus, Firemon Llc, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Tufin, Juniper Networks, Help systems, Skybox, Cisco, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee, Security Enterprise, Integration OPAQ Networks

Segmentation Analysis

By Components

Solution this segment dominates the market due to the increasing demand for automated policy creation, enforcement, and analysis tools. Services this segment includes consulting, implementation, and support services for network security policy management solutions.

By Organization Size

Medium-sized Enterprises this segment generates the most revenue due to the cost-effectiveness and scalability of network security policy management solutions for medium-sized businesses. Large-scale Enterprises this segment also holds a significant market share due to the need for comprehensive and advanced security solutions to protect critical infrastructure.

Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Network Security Policy Management Market, Enquire Now@

Key Market Segments

By Component



Software Services

By Enterprises Size



Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By Solution



Security Policy Management

Change Management System Others

By Deployment



Cloud-based On-premise

By End-use Industry



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Retail

Energy and Utilities Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War & Economic Slowdown

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has significantly impacted the global cybersecurity landscape. State-sponsored hacking groups may become more active, targeting critical infrastructure and government agencies. This has led to an increased demand for network security solutions, including policy management tools. Additionally, governments may prioritize investments in cybersecurity to protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks. While the economic slowdown may lead to budget constraints for some organizations, it can also drive the adoption of cost-effective network security policy management solutions. Organizations may prioritize security spending to mitigate cyber risks and protect their data.

Key Regional Developments:

North America the region's dominance is attributed to the presence of major IT firms offering advanced network security solutions, high cloud adoption rates, and stringent cybersecurity regulations.

Europe this region is experiencing significant growth due to rising urbanization, industrialization, and government initiatives towards digitalization. Germany and the UK are key markets within the region.

Asia-Pacific the region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to government investments in cybersecurity, growing demand from developing countries, and the increasing adoption of cloud and web-based applications. China and India are key markets within the region.

Future Growth

The Network Security Policy Management Market is expected to continue growing at a steady pace over the next few years, driven by the aforementioned factors. Technological advancements, increased awareness of cyber threats, and the growing adoption of cloud computing will further fuel market expansion.

Recent Developments

In March 2023: Cisco acquired Valtix, a pioneer in cloud network security, to strengthen its multi-cloud security offerings and gain access to advanced traffic monitoring tools.

Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Network Security Policy Management Market report 202 4 -203 1 @

Key Takeaways



The increasing complexity of network environments necessitates automated policy management solutions for comprehensive protection.

Growing compliance requirements and the need to protect critical infrastructure from cyberattacks are driving market growth.

The rising adoption of cloud computing and BYOD policies necessitates efficient policy management tools to mitigate security risks. The market offers cost-effective solutions for organizations of all sizes, making it a valuable tool for mitigating cyber threats.

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone : +1-415-230-0044 (US)