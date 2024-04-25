Geocomposites Market To Reach USD 733.38 Million By 2031 Owing To Surging Construction Activities And Environmental Protection Initiatives

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that The Geocomposites Market size was USD 445.26 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 733.38 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

The surge in demand for geocomposites is primarily fueled by strong construction activities and widespread use in rail & road development projects.

The construction industry is a major consumer of geocomposites, utilizing them in a vast range of infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, airports, and buildings. Geocomposites provide crucial functions such as stability, reinforcement, drainage, and erosion control. Their ability to withstand extreme environmental conditions often found in construction zones makes them superior to conventional building materials. Geocomposites are also more cost-effective in the long term when compared to traditional materials like concrete and asphalt. They require less maintenance, have longer lifespans, and result in faster installation times, ultimately bringing down construction costs and minimizing project delays. These advantages are increasingly leading to the adoption of geocomposites, making them a popular alternative for projects that place a premium on environmental sustainability.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Tensar International Corporation

GSE Environmental

SKAPS Industries

HUESKER

Leggett & Platt Inc.

Tenax

ABG Limited

Thrace Group

Terram Geosynthetics Private Limited

Officine Maccaferri Spa TenCate Geosynthetics

The growing awareness of environmental sustainability is driving the adoption of natural fibers and materials in geotextiles.

WAG technology is an eco-friendly solution that utilizes sustainable materials for water management and plant growth. It captures and retains water in the soil, enhancing erosion control and improving soil shear strength on embankments. The increasing use of such sustainable geocomposite solutions is expected to propel market growth in the coming years.

The geocomposites market is characterized by innovation and strategic partnerships. Here are significant recent developments:



In January 2023, Genap formed an exclusive partnership with Watershed Geo, a renowned geosynthetics manufacturer, for the distribution and installation of ClosureTurf, a synthetic end-capping system for landfills.

In February 2022, Freudenberg Performance Materials, a Germany-based geosynthetics manufacturer, launched EnkaGrid MAX C, a novel geogrid geocomposite designed for separation and filtration in soil media.

In October 2021, Geofabrics Australasia acquired Plascorp, establishing a dominant player in the Australian and New Zealand markets for geosynthetics and industrial solutions.

In June 2021, Solmax acquired TenCate Geosynthetics , strengthening its position in the geosynthetics sector. In May 2021, NAUE formed a joint venture with Prosé Geotechniek, called NAUE Prosé, to expand its market reach in the geosynthetics sector.

Geocomposites Market Analysis by Product, Function, and Application

By Product: The geotextile-geonet composites segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years. These composites outperform geotextiles alone in terms of drainage capabilities. They provide excellent drainage for upwardly flowing water and are utilized in landfills to trap and transport leachate.

By Function: The drainage segment held the largest market share in 2023. Geocomposites offer exceptional in-plane drainage capacity, making them ideal for drainage applications in landfills, roads, railways, retaining walls, and other structures.

By Application: The road & highway segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023 due to the extensive use of geocomposites in soil reinforcement for various road and highway construction applications.

By Product



Geotextile-Geonet

Geotextile-Geocore

Geotextile-Geogrid

Geotextile-Geomembrane

Geotextile/Polymer-core- Core Composites Others

By Function



Separation

Filtration

Drainage Containment

By Application



Water and Wastewater Management

Road and Highway

Dams and Riverbanks

Landfill and Mining

Soil Reinforcement for Civil Construction Others

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains and caused fluctuations in commodity prices. The geocomposites market has been impacted, as the production of these materials relies on synthetic polymers derived from crude oil. Volatile crude oil prices directly influence the cost of raw materials, leading to uncertainty in the geocomposites market. These disruptions may temporarily hinder market growth, particularly as nations grapple with the economic impacts of the war.

North America held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This dominance is due to several factors, including:



Rising government and private sector investments in infrastructure projects- Government initiatives like the Biden administration's infrastructure plans in the U.S. are channeling significant funds towards developing residential buildings and modernizing transportation infrastructure. This increased spending on construction activities will fuel the demand for geocomposites. Established construction industry – North America has a well-developed construction sector with a strong presence of leading construction companies. These companies are familiar with the benefits of geocomposites and are likely to continue adopting them in their projects.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in Geocomposites Market. Asia Pacific is home to over 60% of the world's population, creating a significant demand for new infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, and buildings. This vast requirement for construction activities will create ample growth opportunities for the geocomposites market in the region.

Key Takeaways for the Geocomposites Market Study



The geocomposites market is expected to register significant growth due to rising demand from the construction industry, particularly in infrastructure development projects.

Geotextile-geonet composites, drainage applications, and the road & highway segment are expected to dominate their respective segments within the market.

Fluctuating raw material prices, economic slowdowns, and the Russia-Ukraine war pose challenges to market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth due to its booming construction sector and large population base. Sustainable geocomposite solutions like biodegradation of nonwovens used in WAG are gaining traction due to growing environmental concerns.

