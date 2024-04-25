Enterprise Networking Market Expected To Surpass USD 317.2 Billion By 2031,Driven By Growing Adoption Of Cloud Computing

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report indicates that the Enterprise Networking Market Size was valued at USD 200.5 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 317.2 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand and Market Report Scope:

The enterprise networking market is booming, driven by the critical need for robust networks in today's business landscape. Companies rely heavily on these networks to connect employees, share information, and access essential applications. This demand is further fueled by trends like remote work, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud applications, all requiring reliable and secure connections. Businesses are responding by prioritizing network upgrades, expanding bandwidth, modernizing apps, and increasing Wi-Fi coverage. By investing in their network infrastructure, companies can unlock efficiency gains, enhance collaboration, and embrace new technologies that drive business growth.

Major The Key Players of Enterprise Networking Market

Dell Technologies, ALE International, Cisco Systems, Broadcom Inc., Huawei Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprises Developments, Nokia, Arista, Juniper, VMware, Extreme, NVIDIA, Aruba, Riverbed Technology, Inc., Nutanix, A10 Networks Alation Inc., ZTE Corporation

Segmentation Analysis

By Component



Services represented the largest segment, driven by the rising demand for various enterprise networking products and services that provide enhanced connectivity among different devices. This allows employees to connect, share resources, and access internal and external applications. The increasing use of wide area networking (WAN) technologies, such as multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), Software-Defined (SD) WAN, and VPN, to establish secure connections between branch offices, remote workers, and data centers is further strengthening the market growth for services.

Key Market Segments

By Equipment



Ethernet Switch

Enterprise Routers

WLAN Network security

By Infrastructure Type



In-House Outsourced

By Deployment Mode



Cloud-based On-premises

By Organization Size



Large enterprises Small and medium-sized

By End User



Aerospace and Defense

Education

Media and Communication

Healthcare

BFSI

Transportation and Logistics Others

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has the potential to disrupt supply chains for networking equipment and components, particularly if they are sourced from the region or pass through areas affected by the conflict. This could lead to delays in manufacturing, shipping, and delivery of networking products, impacting businesses' ability to upgrade or expand their networks.

Furthermore, businesses in regions directly affected by the conflict may prioritize security and data protection in their networking strategies.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

Political instability and economic uncertainty can lead businesses to become hesitant to invest in networking infrastructure. This could result in a slowdown in new networking projects, particularly in regions experiencing economic downturns. However, if the conflict disrupts physical infrastructure and causes displacement of people, businesses may rely more heavily on remote work. This could lead to an increased demand for networking solutions that support remote connectivity, video conferencing, and secure access to corporate resources from various locations.

The conflict might also prompt businesses to reevaluate the location of their data centers and server facilities. They could opt for data centers in more stable regions to mitigate risks associated with potential disruptions caused by the conflict.

Key Regional Development:

North America is expected to dominate the market share due to its cutting-edge ICT infrastructure. Regional providers are continuously enhancing the capabilities of their products, driving the adoption of corporate networking solutions among enterprises in North America. This adoption is further influenced by the emergence of technologies such as cloud networking, DevOps, network analytics, and virtualization.

Asia Pacific region, the enterprise networking market is projected to be fueled by the increasing usage of cloud services and the growth of local companies in the enterprise networking sector. As a result, APAC is predicted to experience the highest growth in the enterprise networking industry in the near future.

Future Growth of the Market

The increasing adoption of cloud computing, the growing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, and the proliferation of IoT devices are expected to continue driving the growth of the enterprise networking market. Additionally, the ongoing development of next-generation technologies such as AI, 5G, and edge computing is expected to create new opportunities for innovation and growth in the market.

Recent Developments:



In May 2023: Cisco Systems Inc. announced the creation of core manufacturing capabilities in India, including testing, development, and logistics, and expanding in-house repair operations.

In May 2023: Broadcom Inc. and Apple Inc. unveiled a substantial partnership focusing on the development and production of critical 5G radio frequency components in the US. In May 2023: Dell Technologies Inc. and NVIDIA announced a joint initiative, 'Project Helix' to make it easier for businesses to build and use generative AI models on-premises. This will further enable them to quickly and securely deliver better customer service, market intelligence, enterprise search, and a range of other capabilities.

Key Takeaways for the Enterprise Networking Market Study:



The enterprise networking market is expected to witness significant growth driven by the increasing demand for enhanced connectivity, digital transformation initiatives, and the adoption of emerging technologies.

The services segment is expected to dominate the market due to the rising demand for network management, security, and integration services.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown could impact the market growth in the short term, but the long-term outlook remains positive.

North America is expected to retain its dominance due to its advanced ICT infrastructure, but the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the highest growth rate. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, IoT devices, and bandwidth-intensive applications will create new opportunities for innovation and growth in the enterprise networking market.

