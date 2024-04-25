Testing, Inspection, And Certification Market To Reach USD 521.35 Billion By 2031 – Exclusive Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market size was valued at USD 375.86 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 521.35 billion by 2031, with a growing CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period 2024-2031, According to the SNS Insider report.

Integration of Emerging Technologies with TIC Services

The integration of advanced technologies like Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with TIC services is another key driver of market expansion. During the COVID-19 pandemic, online e-commerce platforms witnessed a surge in demand across various industries. To address these challenges and enhance their offerings, several industry leaders actively implemented AI, machine learning, and Blockchain technologies to bolster their testing, inspection, and certification services.

Examples include:



Lloyd's Register's launch of AI-powered standardized certification solutions for maritime and international trade in November 2021. Google Cloud's introduction of an AI-based visual inspection tool in June 2021 to assist manufacturers in identifying product defects .

Furthermore, government bodies in numerous countries have mandated testing and inspection certifications to ensure product safety and quality. This, along with increasingly stringent global regulations for manufacturers, further propels market growth.

Growing Demand for Secure and Efficient TIC Practices

The rising need for safe and efficient TIC practices fuels market growth. These practices empower companies to maintain optimal quality standards, guarantee high productivity, and maximize efficiency. Additionally, TIC services enable businesses to tailor their supply chain activities, streamlining operations. For example, Temasek's acquisition of Element Materials Technology in January 2022 underscored a significant development in the TIC industry, signifying the growing prominence of TIC services.

BY SERVICE TYPE

The testing segment represented the highest revenue share in 2023, accounting for over 71.6%. This dominance stems from the widespread use of testing practices across industries like automotive, energy & utilities, oil & gas and petroleum, and manufacturing, to ensure product quality and meet customer expectations.

The outsourced segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Companies increasingly outsource TIC services to access specialized expertise, optimize costs, and gain flexibility in addressing fluctuating demand and complex regulatory requirements.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has caused disruptions in global supply chains, contributing to raw material shortages and price fluctuations. Consequently, manufacturing and production sectors have faced challenges, leading to delays and increased costs. Due to these disruptions, the TIC market may experience a slowdown in growth due to reduced production output, logistical challenges, and focus on cost-cutting.

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2023 with a revenue share of above 31.5%.

Rising economic development in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea has fueled an increase in industrial and manufacturing activity, creating ample opportunities for the TIC market. Additionally, Singapore's rapidly developing AI technology ecosystem is enabling the creation of advanced software and programs specifically tailored for testing and inspection services. The region serves as both a primary producer and a vast consumer market for electronic goods globally. Furthermore, Asia Pacific's status as a significant manufacturing center for medical devices and equipment underpins the need for comprehensive TIC services. The combination of extensive production capabilities and a massive, tech-savvy consumer base position the region to maintain its dominance in the TIC market.

Key Takeaways for the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market Study



Stringent regulatory compliance requirements across industries continue to be a major growth driver for the TIC market.

The integration of technologies like AI and IoT is revolutionizing TIC services, with a specific focus on cybersecurity and connected devices.

Evolving geopolitical conditions, as well as economic trends, introduce both challenges and new opportunities within the TIC landscape. The region's robust manufacturing ecosystem, along with its massive demand for electronics, solidifies its leading position in the global TIC market.

