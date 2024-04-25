Iot Integration Market Is Projected To Exceed USD 29.62 Billion By 2031 Growing Demand For Proliferation Of Iot Devices

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report forecasts a significant rise in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Integration Market . The market size, valued at USD 3.5 Billion in 2023, is expected to reach a staggering USD 29.62 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6% over the forecast period (2024-2031). This phenomenal growth is primarily driven by the ever-increasing adoption of interconnected devices across various industries. Businesses are actively seeking efficient solutions for seamless device connectivity, data management, and integration with existing infrastructure. This robust demand for robust IoT integration paves the way for a thriving market landscape in the coming years.

Growing Demand Across Industries Creates Lucrative Market Opportunities

The burgeoning IoT integration market presents a plethora of opportunities for service providers. The market scope encompasses a wide range of services, including device and platform management, system design and architecture, advisory services, database & block storage management, application management services, third-party API management services, and more. This comprehensive suite of services caters to the diverse needs of businesses implementing IoT solutions. One key trend propelling market growth is the adoption of Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). iPaaS offerings provide a cloud-based solution for managing, developing, and integrating data and applications. This empowers IoT integration service providers to scale up projects, handle complex integrations, and cater to intricate needs involving multiple applications, databases, and APIs. As IoT projects become more sophisticated, the demand for iPaaS solutions is expected to rise significantly, creating substantial growth opportunities in the IoT integration market.

Major The Key Players of IoT Integration Market

DXC Technology, NTT Data Corporation, Wipro Limited, Accenture, Atos SE, Fujitsu Ltd., Infosys Limited, TCS Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Dell EMC, Tech Mahindra Limited, IBM Corporation, Capgemini, Cognizant, Salesforce, Softdel, Phitomas, eInfochips, Timesys Corporation, Allerin Tech Pvt Ltd, Tibbo Systems, Allerin Tech Pvt Ltd, Aeris, Macrosoft Inc., Deloitte

Segmentation Analysis



The global IoT integration market can be segmented based on services and applications. In terms of services, the device and platform management segment currently holds the dominant position. This segment caters to the integration and management of a vast array of heterogeneous devices within a unified platform, ensuring seamless data flow and connectivity across the entire IoT chain. Additionally, the growing trend of automation across various industries further fuels the demand for device and platform management services. When it comes to application segmentation, the smart building sector leads the market. The increasing adoption of energy-saving IoT technologies in buildings is a key driver. Smart building solutions encompass control systems, smart gadgets for lighting, monitoring, safety, security, ventilation, parking, and air conditioning. These integrated solutions optimize building operations, enhance energy efficiency, and provide valuable insights, making them a significant contributor to the IoT integration market.

Key Market Segments

By Service



Third-party API Management Services

Network Management Services

Device and Platform Management Services

System Design and Architecture

Application Management Services

Advisory Services

Testing Services

Service Provisioning and Directory Management

Database and Block Storage Management Services Infrastructure and Workload Management Services

By Enterprise Size



Small and medium-sized enterprises Large enterprises

By Application



Smart building and home automation

Smart Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Industrial manufacturing and automation

Smart retail Intelligent transportation, logistics, and telematics

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has cast a shadow of uncertainty over global markets, including the IoT integration landscape. Companies might become hesitant to invest in IoT projects or expand operations in affected regions due to concerns about market stability and potential regulatory shifts. Furthermore, heightened anxieties surrounding data privacy and security could arise due to the conflict, potentially leading to stricter cybersecurity measures which could impact IoT integration strategies.

Economic slowdowns can also pose challenges for the IoT integration market. In times of economic hardship, companies might tighten their budgets and prioritize spending on essential operations, potentially delaying or scaling back IoT projects. This could lead to a temporary dip in market growth. However, the long-term outlook remains positive, as the underlying drivers of IoT integration, such as automation and data-driven decision making, continue to hold strong appeal for businesses.

Key Regional Developments and North American Dominance

North America is expected to maintain its position as the leading regional market for IoT integration. The region boasts a strong track record of early adoption of IoT solutions and services. This adoption has been driven by a potent combination of technological advancements and a strategic focus on leveraging IoT for enhanced efficiency, connectivity, and valuable insights. Industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and smart cities are embracing IoT integration, propelling the regional market forward.

Recent Developments Underscore Market Dynamism



In August 2023: TCS partnered with Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions provider, to facilitate business application transformation, cloud migration, and innovation program acceleration.

In July 2023: Accenture acquired Strongbow Consulting, a data-driven strategic advisory firm specializing in technology transformation strategies that mitigate risks and maximize cost savings for clients. In June 2023: DXC Technology collaborated with Nokia to launch the DXC Signal IoT Integrationand 5G Solution.

Future Growth and Market Potential

The number of connected devices is projected to surge exponentially in the coming years. This will necessitate robust and scalable integration solutions to manage the growing complexity of the IoT landscape. The proliferation of edge computing will play a crucial role in the future of IoT integration. By processing data closer to its source, edge computing reduces latency and improves operational efficiency. This will create a demand for integration solutions that seamlessly connect edge devices to cloud platforms and back-end systems.

The integration of AI and ML into IoT solutions will unlock new possibilities for data analysis and predictive maintenance. This convergence will require advanced integration capabilities to leverage the power of AI and ML algorithms within the IoT ecosystem.

Key Takeaways



Gain a clear understanding of the market size, growth projections, and key drivers shaping the industry.

Identify the dominant market segments and the factors influencing their growth.

Analyze the impact of geopolitical tensions, economic slowdowns, and emerging trends on the market landscape.

Gain insights into key regional developments and the factors propelling market growth in different geographies. Stay updated on the latest industry developments through real-world examples of strategic partnerships and product launches.

