Aircraft Filters Market To Reach USD 1228.23 Million By 2031 Fueled By Renewals And Deliveries

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

Aircraft Filters Market Scope & Overview:

The demand for aircraft filters is taking off, driven by a surge in aircraft renewals and deliveries. A recent report by SNS Insider predicts the Aircraft Filters Market size to reach a staggering USD 1228.23 Million by 2031, growing at a significant CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2031. The market was valued at USD 889.52 Million in 2023. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing need to replace aging aircraft and the continuous influx of new deliveries to meet rising passenger travel demands.

Get a Sample Report of Aircraft Filters Market @

Major Key Players Included are:



Safran Filtration Systems

Freudenberg Group

Porvair Plc

Purolator Facet Inc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Donaldson Company Inc

Pall Corporation

Hollingsworth & Vose

Champion Aerospace LLC Recco Products Inc, and other players.

Rising Aircraft Renewals and Deliveries Take Aircraft Filters Market to New Heights

The market is driven not just by quantity but also by a growing focus on improving operational reliability and performance. Airlines are increasingly seeking solutions that extend component service life and minimize maintenance costs. Additionally, there's a rising demand for safe, healthy, and comfortable cabin environments for passengers and crew. Organic growth in aircraft production and deliveries further ensures a healthy market for filtration solutions. The rising production and maintenance of aircraft, coupled with the growing demand for military & defense aircraft, are additional growth catalysts. Beyond passenger traffic, the emergence of new aircraft manufacturers like COMAC (China), Embraer (Brazil), and Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation (Japan) in Asia Pacific and Latin America presents exciting opportunities for the market. Additionally, airlines like Cebu Pacific in the Philippines, planning to expand passenger capacity, will create further demand for aircraft filter manufacturers.

Check Discount on Aircraft Filters Market @

The aircraft filter market is witnessing strategic acquisitions to bolster market presence and expand product portfolios .



January 2021: Filtration Group bolstered its market presence by acquiring AFPRO Filters, a leading manufacturer of air filters, expanding its global reach and product portfolio. September 2019: Porvair PLC acquired Dahlman Industrial Group, a company specializing in filtration solutions for various applications, including aerospace flue gas filters.

Segment Analysis

By Platform : Commercial aircraft led the market with the highest revenue share of more than 40% in 2023 due to the rising demand for air travel and increasing aircraft deliveries. However, the military aircraft segment is also poised for significant growth due to the rising procurement of fighter jets and helicopters for bolstering defense capabilities.

By Application: The hydraulics system segment is expected to dominate due to its critical role in flight control systems, lubrication, and cooling. Filters in this segment prevent unwanted debris from entering the system, safeguarding against potential aircraft malfunctions.

By Sales Channel: The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is expected to lead initially due to the surge in aircraft deliveries. However, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth due to the rise in flight hours and the subsequent need for frequent filter replacements.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type



Fluid

Air and Noise

By Sales Channel



OEM Aftermarket

By Aircraft Type



Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing UAV

By Application



Engine

Hydraulic System

Avionics

Cabin Pneumatic system

By Platform



Commercial Aircraft

Business Jet Military Aircraft

Enquire about the Report @

The Impact of Global Events

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war affected the aviation industry, with potential disruptions to the supply chain and rising fuel costs. This could lead to delays in aircraft deliveries and impact the demand for new filters in the OEM segment. However, the war might also lead to increased military spending, potentially boosting the demand for filters in the military aircraft segment. The possibility of an economic slowdown is another concern. Reduced consumer spending could lead to a decline in air travel, impacting filter demand in both the OEM and aftermarket segments.

Europe led the aircraft filter market

Europe dominated the aircraft filter market with the highest revenue share in 2023. This growth is attributed to the increasing air travel demand and the presence of key manufacturers and end-users in the region. The presence of leading OEMs in North America is also driving market growth, further fueled by aircraft modernization programs. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth due to the region's rising air passenger traffic, leading to the procurement of new aircraft.

Key Takeaways from the Aircraft Filters Market Study



The comprehensive report by SNS Insider offers valuable insights into the current and future landscape of the aircraft filters market.

The report delves into the factors propelling market growth, including rising aircraft renewals, deliveries, and passenger traffic. It analyzes the short replacement cycle of filters, highlighting its impact on the MRO segment and overall market potential.

The report explores the evolving market landscape, focusing on the growing emphasis on operational performance, component lifespan, and passenger comfort.

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis, pinpointing the dominance of the hydraulics system segment within applications due to its critical functionality. The report sheds light on anticipated regional growth trends, with Europe leading the pack due to its strong aviation industry presence.

Buy Single User PDF of Aircraft Filters Market Report @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisAircraft Filters Market, by TypeAircraft Filters Market, by Sales ChannelAircraft Filters Market, by Aircraft TypeAircraft Filters Market, by ApplicationAircraft Filters Market, by PlatformRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

About U s :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Read Our Other Aerospace & Defense Related Reports