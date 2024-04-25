(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The core materials market demonstrates remarkable growth potential. A comprehensive SNS Insider report projects the market size to climb from USD 1.56 billion in 2023 to a substantial USD 4.26 billion by 2031. This represents a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.6% during the forecast period (2024-203).

Rising Demand Driven by Infrastructure Growth, Renewable Energy, and Technology

Core materials provide crucial structural support, insulation, and lightweight properties for sandwich composite structures across industries like aerospace, marine, transportation, and construction. This increasing demand stems from the growth of global infrastructure projects, the accelerating adoption of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power, and continual technological improvements in composite materials.

The core materials market finds extensive applications in diverse industries. In the aerospace and marine sectors, designers rely on core materials like honeycomb structures for their impressive strength-to-weight ratios. The evolving needs of end-use industries have spurred growth in specialized materials like memory-based foams, which offer both comfort and adaptability and are increasingly sought after in automotive seating and other applications.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Evonik Industries AG

Armacell International S.A.

Plascore Incorporated

Diab Group

3A Composites

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Euro-Composites S.A.

The Gill Corporation Changzhou Tiangseng New Materials Co.

The Rise of Wind Energy projects drives the growth of the Core Materials Market

The move towards renewable energy is vital as fossil fuel resources diminish. Wind energy plays a significant role in the core material market, relying on these materials for the construction of strong, corrosion-resistant, and lightweight wind turbine blades. Cost-effectiveness in capacity expansion and CO2 reduction make wind energy highly attractive. The US government's target of 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030 emphasizes this trend.

The core materials industry is characterized by innovation and strategic partnerships:



January 2024: Gurit launched Gurit Kerdyn FR+, a recycled PET structural foam with Class C – EN13501 certification, and Balsaflex Lite, a next-generation balsa and PET core with a novel coating system reducing resin uptake.

October 2023: Gurit secured major long-term supply contracts with leading OEMs. June 2022: Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) signed a long-term contract with The Gill Corporation for non-metallic and metallic honeycomb products.

Segment Analysis

By Type



Foam

Honeycombs Balsa

By outer skin type

CFRP

GFRP

NFRP

Others

By End User



Transportation

Wind Energy

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Marine construction

By Type: Foam's Dominance

Foam type held the largest revenue share of the core materials market in 2023, both in terms of value and volume. This dominance is driven by foam's cost-effectiveness, durability, and versatility. Its ability to provide thickness and high strength while remaining lightweight makes it essential for sandwich composite structures. The availability of various foam types (PVC, PET, SAN, PEI) allows for tailored solutions, addressing specific application requirements in industries ranging from wind energy to aerospace. The massive demand for foam core materials within the wind energy sector is a major contributor to its market leadership.

By End-use: Wind Energy's Accelerated Growth

The wind energy industry is expected to grow fastest for the core materials market from 2024-2031. As the world embraces renewable energy sources, wind power assumes a critical role in the sustainable energy landscape. This growth is further fueled by governmental initiatives and policies promoting renewable energy adoption and addressing the challenges presented by climate change. The resulting surge in wind energy installations directly translates to a rising demand for core materials.

Impact of Global Events- Russia-Ukraine War: Challenges and Potential Shifts

The Russia-Ukraine conflict creates both challenges and potential long-term shifts in the core materials market. Supply chain disruptions and volatility in raw material prices pose immediate hurdles to manufacturers. However, the war highlights the importance of energy security and diversification. This could ultimately accelerate investments in renewable energy infrastructure, indirectly benefiting the core materials market as demand for wind power and associated materials increases. For example, nations seeking to reduce reliance on Russian energy sources might accelerate existing renewable energy projects or invest in new ones, driving up the need for core materials.

Asia Pacific at the Forefront due to the region's burgeoning wind energy sector

Asia Pacific stands as the largest regional core materials market. Driven by ambitious renewable energy goals and substantial investment in wind energy infrastructure, Asia Pacific is leading the way in the global transformation towards a sustainable energy future. Nations such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing a proliferation of wind farms, fueling an ever-increasing demand for core materials used in wind turbine blades and related components. This robust growth of the wind energy industry consequently propels the core materials market in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Core Material Market Study



The core materials market is intrinsically linked to the global transition towards renewable energy sources. The growth of the market mirrors the expanding adoption of wind and solar power technologies.

The development of advanced core materials with tailored properties is essential for meeting the evolving needs of diverse industries. Continued innovation expands the applications and fuels market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is a powerhouse in the core materials market. Its commitment to renewable energy and infrastructure investment positions it as a dominant and rapidly expanding market. While geopolitical events and economic downturns can create temporary disruptions, the core materials market demonstrates long-term resilience due to fundamental needs in infrastructure development and the unwavering global push for sustainable energy solutions.

