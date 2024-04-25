Space Situational Awareness Market To Reach USD 2.30 Bn By 2031 Due To Rising Demand For Space-Based Sensing Activities

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Overview:

The Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the proliferation of small satellites and the increasing use of space-based sensing for situational monitoring.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market size was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow further to reach USD 2.30 billion by 2031, registering a 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2024–2031.

Get a Sample Report of Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market @

Major Key Players Included are:



L3Harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc

Parsons Corporation Peraton and Other Players.

Growing Demand Across Sectors

The demand for space-based sensing activities within government and commercial sectors is fueling market expansion. Governments leverage SSA for national security and intelligence operations. The increasing use of space-based sensing activities for satellite monitoring and broader situational awareness drives the growth of the space situational awareness market. Additionally, the growing demand for LEO-based services such as broadband services, Earth observation imagery, and on-orbit operations creates significant opportunities within the market. Advancements in small satellite technology are improving affordability, capacity, and low-latency capabilities, further bolstering their adoption. While regulatory complexities pose a challenge, the benefits far outweigh the hurdles, ensuring the steady growth of SSA solutions.

Recent Trends in the SSA market:

– The sheer volume of objects in orbit and the complexity of tracking them necessitates cooperation. No single entity can maintain a comprehensive, real-time picture alone.

Example- US Space Command's Combined Space Operations Center (CSpOC) collaborates with international partners, integrating data to improve SSA.

Beyond just awareness, there's an urgent need for proactive management of orbital space to ensure sustainability and safety.

Examples: Active debris removal missions Technologies like robotic capture or de-orbiting devices are being developed (e.g., ClearSpace-1 mission by ESA).

Check Discount on Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market @

Recent Developments by the key players in the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market



September 2021: Kratos Defense and Security Solutions secured USD 2.8 million in Department of Defense funding for a prototype to provide rapid access to space-related situational awareness data.

August 2021: Telespazio UK was awarded a service contract by the European Space Agency to run science operations centers of ESA missions at the European Space Astronomy Centre (ESAC). August 2021: NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. partnered with the Japan Space Imaging Corporation (JSI) to provide tailored SSA services for the Japanese market.

Segment Analysis

By Solution: The services segment dominated the SSA market in 2023, driven by ongoing efforts by the US Space Force and others to expand domain awareness capabilities.

By End User : The commercial segment is projected for the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing number of private companies entering the space sector and innovating around commercial applications of small satellites.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Offering



Services Software

By End-User



Government

Military Commercial

By Capability



Detect, Track, and Identify (D/T/ID)

Threat warning and assessment

High altitude nuclear detection

Orbital ASAT

Directed energy attack

Jamming

Others (Cyber Attack, Direct Ascent ASAT) Characterization

By Object



Mission-related debris

Rocket bodies

Fragmentation debris

Functional spacecraft

Non-functional spacecraft Others

By Solution



Services

Payload system software

Enquire about the Report @

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has heightened the importance of space situational awareness in protecting national security assets. The conflict underscores the vulnerability of satellites and the need for precise, real-time information on threats within the orbital environment to support critical military and intelligence operations.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominated the SSA market due to extensive reliance on space assets by its government, particularly in defense and intelligence. The focus on national security, coupled with the presence of major SSA solution providers, contributes to the region's leadership position.

Key Takeaways for the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Study



Data sharing across both governmental and commercial entities is now essential for maintaining a comprehensive and accurate view of the space environment.

Private companies are providing advanced sensor networks, analytics platforms, and SSA services, bringing increased agility and cost-effectiveness to the market.

The use of machine learning and AI enables rapid analysis of massive datasets, leading to more accurate threat assessments, collision predictions, and anomaly detection. The market is heavily influenced by the need for effective Space Traffic Management (STM) solutions, promoting responsible behavior, debris removal, and incentives for practices that reduce orbital congestion.

Buy Single User PDF of Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Market Report @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of ongoing Recession

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 Forces ModelPEST AnalysisSpace Situational Awareness Market, By CapabilitySpace Situational Awareness Market, By ObjectSpace Situational Awareness Market, By SolutionSpace Situational Awareness Market, By End UserSpace Situational Awareness Market, By OfferingRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

About U s :

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Read Our Other Aerospace & Defense Related Reports