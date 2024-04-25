Safety Helmet Market Size To Reach USD 8.07 Billion By 2031 Driven By Heightened Worker Safety Awareness

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The global Safety Helmet Market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by a heightened focus on worker safety in various industries. The SNS Insider report estimates the Safety Helmet market size was USD 4.51 Billion in 2023 and it's Projected to reach USD 8.07 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7.53% over the forecast period (2024-2031). This growth is driven by Due to growing number of workplace accidents, stricter safety regulations, and advancements in helmet technology.

Some of the Major Keyplayers in this Report:



Delta Plus Group Bullard

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA JSP Poison Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co.

KGaA Uvex Group

Centurion Safety Products Ltd.

Schuberth GmbH

Concord Helmet & Safety Products Pvt. Ltd.

OccuNomix International LLC

VOSS-HELME GmbH & Co. KG Pyramex

3M Company

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Pyramex Safety Products, LLC.

Market Dynamics Fueled by Growing Demand and Technological Advancements

The demand for safety helmets is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of head injuries in construction, mining, and manufacturing sectors. This, coupled with stricter safety regulations mandating the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), is Drive the market growth. The advancements in helmet technology are further influencing market dynamics. Manufacturers are integrating features such as multi-directional impact protection systems and Industrial IoT (IIoT) to reduce response times during emergencies. These advancements not only enhance worker safety but also improve user experience.

Material and End-Use Segmentation Shape Market Landscape

By material , the Polyethylene (PE) segment dominates the market with revenue share of over 60% due to its affordability. However, segments like Polycarbonate (PC) and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) are expected to witness significant growth as worker safety concerns rise and manufacturers incorporate these materials for enhanced head protection.



Polyethylene

Acrylamide Butane Polystyrene Polycarbonate

By End-use , the construction industry holds the largest market share of more than 40% due to the increasing demand for improved public infrastructure. The industries such as mining, manufacturing, oil & gas, and power generation are also expected to contribute significantly to market growth due to the inherent risks associated with these sectors.



Construction

Manufacturing

Mining Others

B y Product:



Hard Hats

Bump Caps

Hard Bump Caps Soft Bump Caps

Recent Developments Underscore Market Innovation

McCarthy Holdings Enhances Worker Safety, In May 2023, McCarthy Holdings, a leading employee-owned construction company, announced a significant safety upgrade. They will transition all on-site personnel, including trade partners, from standard hard hats to safety helmets. This proactive measure aims to significantly reduce head injury risks for workers.

KASK Unveils User-Friendly Head Protection, KASK, a renowned designer of head protection gear, launched the Primero series in April 2023. This innovative line prioritizes both advanced safety features and user comfort, making it suitable for a wide range of wearers and applications.

Impact of Global Events





The Russia-Ukraine war caused volatility in raw material prices. This can potentially lead to price fluctuations for safety helmets, impacting market growth in the short term. an economic slowdown can dampen infrastructure development projects, thereby impacting the demand for safety helmets in the construction sector. The long-term growth prospects remain positive due to the underlying emphasis on worker safety and regulatory mandates.

Key Regional Developments

North America is expected to remain at the forefront of the safety helmet market due to stringent regulations imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the presence of a well-established construction industry. The Latin America is expected to witness significant growth due to policy changes aimed at reducing road traffic accidents and rising awareness about head injury prevention.

Key Takeaways for the Safety Helmet Market Study

The report identifies the primary factors driving market growth, including rising worker safety awareness, stricter regulations mandating PPE usage, and advancements in helmet technology like multi-directional impact protection and integration with Industrial IoT.

The report highlights recent developments such as mandatory helmet usage policies and advancements in helmet design and functionality (e.g., user-friendly series, ratchet suspension systems, rescue helmets). This emphasizes the industry's focus on continuous improvement.

The study acknowledges potential challenges arising from the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown, but emphasizes the long-term positive outlook Driven by the underlying emphasis on worker safety regulations.

The report identifies North America as the current leader due to stringent safety regulations and a strong construction industry.

This Safety Helmet Market study aims to equip stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions.

