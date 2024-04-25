Data Center Networking Market To Surpass USD 63.6 Billion By 2031 Due To Rapid Growing Adoption Of Cloud Services

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The data center networking market is experiencing a period of phenomenal growth, driven by the ever-increasing demand for high-speed data connections and cloud storage solutions. According to the SNS Insider report, the market size was valued at USD 24.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a staggering USD 63.6 Billion by 2031, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Growing Demand for Efficient Data Management

This market expansion is fueled by the critical role data center networking plays in managing the complex infrastructure of today's data centers. It seamlessly integrates various networking resources, enabling efficient storage, processing, and high-bandwidth data delivery through switches, servers, and storage endpoints. This interconnected ecosystem paves the way for cloud computing and facilitates the seamless operation of numerous networks. The data center networking market presents a plethora of opportunities for industry participants. The rising adoption of cloud-based services, coupled with the burgeoning internet economy, particularly in Asia Pacific, is expected to significantly drive market growth. Furthermore, advancements in technologies like software-defined networking and optical interconnects are creating a fertile ground for innovation and market expansion, especially in North America.

Major The Key Players of Data Center Networking Market

VMware Inc., Broadcom Corp, Pluribus Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO. LTD, Console Connect, IBM, Edge Micro, and other players

Segmentation Analysis

By Product:

This segment holds the largest market share due to their vital role in facilitating high-speed data transfer within data centers. They enable communication between various devices and servers, ensuring smooth data flow.

These devices connect different networks and direct data traffic across the data center infrastructure. They play a crucial role in optimizing data flow and ensuring efficient network operation. SANs are dedicated high-speed networks specifically designed for storage devices. They provide efficient and reliable data access for mission-critical applications. ADCs optimize the delivery of applications by balancing traffic, ensuring application security, and enhancing performance.

Key Market Segments

By Product



Ethernet Switches

Routers

SAN

ADC

Network Security Equipment WAN Optimization Equipment

By Component



Solution Services

By End User



IT

Telecom

Retail

BFSI

Public sector

Utilities

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare Others

Recent Developments

In December 2022: Edgecore Networks Corporation launched the EPS200 Series, a specialized open network solution designed for data center network architecture.

In December 2022: Arista Networks introduced high-end data center switches capable of supporting bandwidths as high as 800G, catering to the growing need for ultra-fast data transfer.

. Impact of Global Turmoil

The Russia-Ukraine war has cast a shadow on the data center networking market. Disruptions in supply chains, surging energy costs, and sanctions on involved nations have significantly impacted data center operations. The war has led to price hikes in critical components like semiconductors and optical fibers, further exacerbating challenges.

However, data center operators can adopt mitigation strategies to navigate these turbulent times. One approach involves utilizing energy-efficient equipment and server virtualization to reduce energy consumption and negotiating more favorable pricing with suppliers to offset the rising costs.

Regional Developments: North America Leads

North America reigns supreme in the global data center networking market, capturing over 30% of the market share. The United States, with its abundance of colocation facilities and data center service providers, is the undisputed leader in the region. This dominance is further bolstered by ongoing advancements in SDN and optical interconnects.

Asia Pacific, however, is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The burgeoning demand for secure data centers, coupled with the rapid adoption of cloud-based services in countries like China and India, is propelling market expansion. The burgeoning internet economy in the region is a significant growth driver.

Future Growth

The data center networking market is poised for a bright future, fueled by the unrelenting demand for data storage and processing capabilities. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) will further propel market growth as these technologies generate massive amounts of data that require efficient management.

Key Takeaways



The report provides valuable insights into the growth factors driving the data center networking market, enabling informed investment decisions.

It offers a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape, including segmentation by product, component, and region. The report equips clients with crucial information on the impact of global events and emerging trends, allowing them to adapt their strategies accordingly.

