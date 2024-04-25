Air Compressor Market To Reach USD 36.55 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Demand For Energy-Efficient Solutions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Stringent environmental regulations and a growing emphasis on sustainability are prompting industries to adopt more environmentally friendly air compressors, Drive market growth.

The Air Compressor Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions across various industries. As per the SNS Insider report, the Air Compressor Market Size was valued at USD 25.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 36.55 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period.

Growing Demand Across Diverse Industries

Air compressors find application in various sectors, including manufacturing, oil & gas, food & beverage, energy & medical, and home appliances. They play a Important role in tasks such as dehydration, vacuum packaging, air blowing, spray painting, tool powering, cleaning, and operating medical equipment. Stringent environmental regulations in Asia Pacific countries Such as China and India are increasing the adoption of eco-friendly air compressors. This, integrated with growing investments in manufacturing hubs across the region, is expected to drive market growth. The need for high-quality compressed air in the U.S. industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics, automotive, and healthcare is another significant growth factor. To Maintaining product integrity, quality, and operational efficiency rely heavily on compressed air quality in specific industries. The food and beverage sector, pharmaceutical production, and semiconductor fabrication are prime examples where stringent air quality standards necessitate air compressors, further propelling market growth.

Technological advancements are also playing important role, integration of Internet of Things (IoT) based pump monitoring systems, improved designs, and enhanced features are contributing positively to market growth. The rising demand for portable air compressors due to their portability and suitability for diverse applications in construction and mining is expected to propel market growth in the segment catering to manufacturing such equipment. The growing popularity of renting air compressors, especially among small and medium-scale industries, could potentially hinder the market growth for new air compressor purchases.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, FS Elliot Co., LLC introduced the P400HPR Centrifugal Air Compressor, which emphasizes energy efficiency and dependability for high-pressure applications.

Atlas Copco's acquisition of Asven S.R.L.'s compressed air business division in April 2023 highlights the focus on market consolidation.

Sullair's launch of the E1035H electric portable compressor in March 2023 aligns with the company's commitment to environmental sustainability goals.

Sullair's launch of the LS Series lubricated rotary screw industrial air compressors with the release of higher-powered models in March 2023 signifies advancements in product lines.

Segment Analysis

By Type , The Stationary air compressor segment dominates the market, accounting for over 58% of the revenue share in 2023. Their larger size and power make them ideal for heavy-duty applications in manufacturing plants and industrial settings. However, portable air compressors are expected to witness significant growth due to their versatility and suitability for smaller jobs and home use.

By Lubrication, the Oil-filled air compressors held the highest revenue share in 2023. The oil-free air compressors are expected to witness significant growth due to advantages like lower contamination risk, reduced maintenance costs, and environmental benefits. Leading players are continuously developing low-maintenance and eco-friendly models to attract consumers.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2023, accounting for more than 35% of the share. This dominance can be attributed to consistent government support for infrastructure development and rapid industrialization. The growing demand for air compressors in food & beverage, manufacturing, home appliances, and oil & gas sectors further propels market growth. The presence of numerous blower manufacturers in India and China, integrated with the strong electronics and semiconductor manufacturing base, contributes to regional market dominance.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness steady growth, driven by rising demand for advanced air compressors in Eastern Europe and the increasing focus on user-friendly and energy-efficient solutions.

Key Takeaways for the Air Compressor Market Study

The report emphasizes the increasing demand for energy-efficient air compressors driven by stricter environmental regulations and a growing focus on sustainability.

It offers a detailed analysis of how the air compressor market is expanding across various sectors like manufacturing, food & beverage, and healthcare.

The report provides valuable insights into the performance of different air compressor segments, including stationary vs. portable and oil-filled vs. oil-free models.

This comprehensive analysis empowers businesses and investors to make informed decisions regarding the air compressor market.

