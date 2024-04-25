5G Infrastructure Market Poised For Explosive Growth At USD 504.4 Bn By 2031 Fueled By The Booming Internet Of Things (Iot) Landscape

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



5G Infrastructure Market Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report forecasts the 5G Infrastructure Market size to reach a staggering USD 504.4 Billion by 2031, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.8% over the 2024-2031 period. This surge is fueled by the need to support diverse IoT applications, ranging from high-power, low-latency applications like mobile video surveillance to low-power, long-range applications in smart cities and factories. Furthermore, the market is driven by the increasing demand for uninterrupted connectivity for a growing number of devices, coupled with the need to reduce power consumption. Fueled by the ever-expanding network of interconnected devices and appliances, the 5G infrastructure market is anticipated to witness a staggering growth trajectory.

Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



AT&T

Huawei Devices

Ericsson

Intel Corporation

Mediatek

Nokia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Samsung Electronics

Verizon Others

The widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology is a transformative force across industries, seamlessly connecting a multitude of devices, appliances, systems, and services. 5G networks act as the backbone for these connections, enabling communication between a vast array of sensors and connected devices. 5G caters to a wide spectrum of IoT applications, ranging from high-power, low-latency applications like mobile video surveillance to low-power, long-range applications like smart cities and smart factories. To support the burgeoning demands of these emerging applications, particularly massive machine-type communication and mission-critical services, the 5G infrastructure market is poised for significant expansion. Additionally, the market is driven by the growing need to deliver uninterrupted internet connectivity to an ever-increasing number of devices, coupled with a crucial focus on minimizing power consumption.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

By Communication Infrastructure



RAN (Radio Access Network)



C-Ran/V-Ran



Small Cell

Massive MIMO

Transport Technology



Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Slicing

Core Technology



Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Mobile Edge Computing

By Spectrum Band



Low Band (<1 GHz)

Mid Band (1-6GHz) High Band (24-40GHz)

By Network Architecture



5G NR Non-Standalone (LTE Combined) 5G Standalone (NR + Core)

By End User



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Government

Recent Developments Signal Continued Market Momentum

In February 2024: Wind Tre, an Italian network operator, acquired OpNet, a fixed wireless access company. This collaboration strengthens both companies' spectrums, bolstering 5G expansion in Italy.

In January 2024: T-Mobile partnered with Cisco to launch“Connected Workplace,” a managed service designed to support medium-sized businesses with multi-location operations. This initiative highlights the growing focus on capturing a larger share of the enterprise ecosystem.

In September 2023: Siemens introduced a private 5G infrastructure solution tailored for industry end users. This launch empowers companies to establish their own local 5G networks, optimizing automation applications.

The Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown: Navigating Unforeseen Challenges

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has cast a shadow on the 5G infrastructure market, impacting geopolitics, corporate strategies, and technological advancements. The surge in defense spending among nations near the conflict zone could potentially divert resources away from 5G investments. Furthermore, cyberattacks orchestrated by Russian entities highlight the heightened importance of cybersecurity in telecommunications infrastructure. The coordination of cyberattacks with traditional warfare introduces new challenges for 5G infrastructure, emphasizing the need for robust cyber defenses. Additionally, the withdrawal of Western and Asian companies from the Russian market disrupts the telecom and technology sectors. This creates potential shortages of equipment and delays in 5G rollout, potentially benefiting Chinese suppliers who fill the void. In conclusion, the Russia-Ukraine crisis underscores the need for a balanced approach to 5G development that prioritizes both technological progress and security imperatives.

Economic slowdowns pose a different set of challenges. Reduced consumer spending and business investments can lead to a decrease in demand for 5G-enabled devices and services. Additionally, economic uncertainty may cause investors to hesitate or delay investments in 5G infrastructure projects. However, in the long term, governments' stimulus packages and infrastructure spending initiatives could play a role in mitigating the impact of economic slowdowns and propelling 5G.

Key Regional Developments Driving Growth

The Asia Pacific region dominates the 5G infrastructure market, capturing a share exceeding 42%. This dominance is primarily driven by the presence of a vast ecosystem of 5G and communication service providers, fueling demand in the region. China stands out as the undisputed leader, accounting for more than half of the market share. India's proactive initiatives like Digital India, Make in India, and Smart Cities & Smart Villages further propel the market forward with the launch of 5G India.

Europe is poised for significant growth, boasting the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing number of supportive government policies and regulations throughout the region. The European Commission's 5G for Europe Action Plan and the establishment of the 5G Infrastructure Public-Private Partnership are expected to further accelerate market growth.

Key Takeaways



The report identifies the most promising market segments, such as small cells within the RAN infrastructure and the Standalone architecture within network architecture. By understanding these growth areas, clients can make informed investment decisions.

The report analyzes the potential impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns on the market. This knowledge equips clients to develop effective strategies to mitigate risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities. The report provides insights into the latest industry trends and developments, such as private 5G networks and the growing focus on cybersecurity. Clients can leverage this information to stay competitive and future-proof their businesses.

