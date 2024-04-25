Precision Farming Market To Reach USD 22.1 Billion By 2031 Driven By Technological Advancements And Growing Demand For Food

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Precision Farming Market , valued at USD 9.89 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 22.1 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

The Growing Demand for Precision Farming Solutions

The precision farming market is experiencing significant growth due to several compelling factors, such as Modern farm equipment seamlessly integrates with precision agriculture technologies like sensors, GPS, and data analytics. This empowers farmers to collect real-time data on soil conditions, crop health, and weather patterns, ultimately leading to data-driven decision-making and improved operational efficiency. By leveraging data analytics platforms and farm management software, farmers can gain valuable insights and make informed choices regarding irrigation, fertilization, and pest control. This translates to enhanced productivity and fosters sustainable agricultural practices. The Precision farming technologies significantly reduce labour costs by facilitating automation and remote monitoring of agricultural operations. This allows farmers to optimize their workforce and dedicate resources to other crucial tasks. The escalating impact of climate change necessitates the adoption of sustainable farming practices. Precision agriculture empowers farmers to adapt to changing weather patterns and optimize resource utilization, thereby contributing to global food security. Governments worldwide are actively promoting the adoption of precision farming technologies through various initiatives Such as financial assistance and research programs. This help to increase market growth and empowers farmers to leverage these advancements.

Recent Developments in the Precision Farming Market

July 2023: Deere & Company acquired Smart Apply Inc., an agriculture technology solution provider, to bolster its precision spraying solutions and cater to evolving industry needs.

April 2023: AGCO Corporation and Hexagon announced a strategic collaboration to expand AGCO's factory-fit and aftermarket guidance offerings, further enhancing their precision farming solutions.

May 2023: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. established a supply agreement with Wingtra AG to secure RedEdge-P sensor kits for integration with WingtraOne VTOL drones, a significant development in aerial data collection for precision farming applications.

The Hardware is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Automation and control systems like GPS receivers, guidance and steering mechanisms, and variable-rate technology (VRT) devices are projected to dominate due to their widespread adoption within the agricultural sector.

The Yield monitoring applications currently hold the largest market share. This dominance stems from the significant advantages offered by climate service initiatives, which empower farmers to enhance food security and make informed decisions amidst climate challenges.

The Russia-Ukraine War and Economic Slowdown

The Russia-Ukraine war has Impacting the availability and pricing of important components used in precision farming technologies. This, integrated with the looming economic slowdown, may lead to short-term market fluctuations. The long-term growth prospects remain positive, driven by the aforementioned factors and the increasing need for sustainable agricultural practices.

An economic slowdown can potentially impede the growth of the precision farming market due to Farmers might be hesitant to invest in new technologies due to budgetary constraints during an economic downturn. Accessing financing for precision farming equipment and solutions could become more difficult as lending institutions tighten their belts. Declining crop prices due to a potential economic slowdown could disincentivize farmers from adopting precision farming practices aimed at optimizing yield and resource utilization.

Regional Analysis

North America currently holds the dominant revenue share in the precision farming market, more than 41% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the region has a long history of embracing new technologies in agriculture, fostering a strong foundation for the adoption of precision farming solutions. The Government initiatives that promote modern agricultural technologies and infrastructure development significantly contribute to the market's growth. Supportive regulations that encourage the adoption of precision farming.

Key Takeaways from the Precision Farming Market

The report highlights the significant role of cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and automation in fuelling the expansion of the precision farming market. As these technologies become more sophisticated and accessible, their integration with farm machinery and software will further optimize agricultural operations and enhance productivity.

The report acknowledges potential short-term hurdles due to the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown; it underscores the long-term growth potential of the precision farming market.

