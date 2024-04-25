Gaming Console Market To USD 51.04 Billion By 2031 Driven By The Rise Of High-Performance Consoles And Esports

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report projects the Gaming Console Market Size was USD 26.65 billion in 2023 and it's projected to reach USD 51.04 Billion by 2031, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.46% over the forecast period (2024-2031).

This significant growth can be attributed to several key factors, including:

The global gaming console market is Driven by an increase in demand for high-performance consoles and the Increasing popularity of esports. Technological advancements, growing consumer preferences, and a growing focus on gaming as a mainstream form of entertainment are all contributing to this market's impressive growth. The Gaming console manufacturers are continuously investing in innovating, resulting in more powerful hardware, Sophisticated software, and ultimately, more immersive gaming experiences. From groundbreaking graphics processing units to advanced audio technology, these advancements are pushing boundaries of what's possible in the gaming world. Competitive video gaming, or esports, is attracting a huge number of audience and driving demand for high-performance consoles. The Esports tournaments with increasing prize pools and media coverage have Driven the aspiration to compete at a professional level, leading gamers to look for consoles offering the fastest processing speeds, lowest latency, and the best graphical capabilities. The Consumers today are increasingly looking social and interactive gaming experiences. Online multiplayer games and features such as online matchmaking and voice chat are making gaming a more social activity. This, integrates with the growing accessibility of high-speed internet, has Result to an Increase in online gaming, Drive the market forward.

Top Companies Featured in Gaming Console Market Report:



Sony Corporation (Japan)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Nintendo (Japan)

Logitech (Switzerland)

Valve Corporation (U.S.)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

PlayJam (UK)

BlueStacks (U.S.)

Sega (Japan) Atari Inc. (U.S.)

Recent Developments Shaping the Market

August 2022: Leading French game developer and publisher Quantic Dream was acquired by NetEase. This move allows Quantic Dream to operate independently while leveraging NetEase's expertise to develop and release video games across various platforms.

August 2022: Tencent Games and Logitech G joined forces to develop a cloud gaming handheld device. This innovative device combines Tencent's software services with Logitech G's hardware expertise, allowing gamers to enjoy AAA titles away from their consoles or PCs through cloud gaming compatibility.

Gaming Console Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Type



Home Console

Handheld Console

Portable

Non-Portable Hybrid Console

By Type, the Handheld Gaming Devices segment captured the highest revenue share of more than 26% in 2023 and is expected to maintain its growth. The increase of mobile gaming, combined with the convenience and immersive experience offered by handheld devices compared to smartphones, is a key driver. The Hybrid Consoles offer the best of both worlds a traditional home console experience and a portable option. Their popularity is Driven by factors Such as increasing demand for portable gaming solutions, technological advancements, and the popularity of mobile gaming. Nintendo's Switch is a prime example, offering both docked and portable gameplay options.

By Interface



Residential Commercial

By Application



Gaming Non-Gaming

By Application, the Gaming Applications segment holds the largest share of more than 52% in 2023, the Gaming applications go beyond traditional games and include streaming services, social media platforms, and even fitness apps. This trend is results to continue as console manufacturers and game developers leverage the power of applications to create new and engaging gaming experiences. The non-gaming Applications segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Landscape



The Asia Pacific region holds the largest market share, Of more than 45.0% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to Gaming is a popular form of entertainment and stress relief among the youth population in countries Such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India. This cultural shift has result to a Increase in demand for gaming consoles. Rapid internet and mobile device adoption has fuelled online gaming in the region, further driving demand for consoles that support these experiences. North America region is expected to grow with significant growth due to the established gaming culture and growing demand for high-quality gaming experiences. A large portion of American households have at least one gamer, and consumers are willing to invest in powerful consoles that deliver immersive experiences. The popularity of consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S exemplifies this trend.

Key Takeaways:



The global gaming console market is experiencing huge growth Driven by technological advancements, the Increase of esports, and evolving consumer preferences.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including segmentation by application, type, and Others. The report offers valuable insights for console manufacturers, game developers, and other stakeholders in the gaming industry, helping them identify potential opportunities and take informed business decisions.

