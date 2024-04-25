Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market To Reach USD 5.25 Billion By 2031 Driven By E-Commerce Boom

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



According to the SNS Insider report, the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market reached a value of USD 1.03 billion in 2023. This figure is projected to climb to USD 5.25 billion by 2031, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.4% over the forecast period. This growth highlights the increasing adoption of autonomous technologies in the last-mile delivery segment.

Market Analysis

The last-mile delivery process, often the final leg of a product's journey, is notoriously complex and expensive. It requires meticulous coordination and efficient execution to ensure timely and satisfactory deliveries. Traditional methods, depends on human drivers, face challenges such as traffic congestion, labour shortages, and growing of operational costs. Autonomous last-mile delivery systems offer a transformative solution. These systems leverage Advanced technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced sensors. Self-driving vehicles, drones, and even humanoid robots can handle deliveries independently, eliminating the need for human intervention. This translates to potential benefits such as Autonomous systems can operate 24/7, optimizing delivery schedules and maximizing resource utilization. Reduced reliance on human labour lowers operational costs, making deliveries more affordable. Faster delivery times and potentially lower delivery fees can enhance customer satisfaction.

E-commerce Boom Fuels Market Growth

The rapid growth and expansion of the e-commerce industry are a major driver of the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market. Last-mile distribution is highly dependent on local infrastructure and regulations. Different cityscapes, traffic patterns, and shopping behaviours necessitate flexible solutions. E-commerce's growing demand for fast delivery has fuelled the adoption of aerial delivery drones. Same-day deliveries are becoming increasingly common, and drones offer a swift solution, particularly in congested urban areas. The drone deliveries boast a lower carbon footprint, further propelling their adoption.

Top Companies Featured in Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market Report:



Airbus S.A.S.

Matternet

Flirtey

Drone Delivery Canada

Flytrex

com

com Inc.

Marble Robot

Starship Technologies

Savioke

DHL International GmbH United Parcel Service of America Inc

Technological Advancements: Enabling Efficient Deliveries

One significant development in aerial delivery drones is the growing use of sense and avoid systems. These systems, employing a combination of cameras, radar, LiDAR, and other sensors, enable drones to detect and safely navigate around obstacles. This technology, available in both cooperative and non-cooperative forms, plays a Important role in enabling Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drone operations, which is essential for wider adoption in parcel delivery.

Recent Developments

May 2023: Waymo and Uber formed a strategic partnership to integrate Waymo's self-driving vehicles into Uber's ride-hailing and food delivery platform. This collaboration signifies the growing integration of autonomous solutions into mainstream transportation services.

March 2023: Starship Technologies partnered with Trafford Council and Co-op to launch robot food delivery in Greater Manchester, UK. This initiative marks Starship's expansion across the northern region and highlights the growing adoption of delivery robots in urban areas.

February 2023: Kiwibot secured funding to expand its fleet of autonomous delivery robots. This Colombian startup aims to disrupt the delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) industry with its AI-powered robots, showcasing the potential of autonomous solutions in food delivery.

Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Platform

. Aerial Delivery Drones

. Ground Delivery Vehicles

By Solution

. Hardware

. Infrastructure

. Software

By Range

. Short Range (<20 Kilometers)

. Long Range (>20 Kilometers)

By Payload Weight

. <5 kilograms

. 5-10 kilograms

. >10 kilograms

By Application

. Logistics & Transportation

. Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

. Retail & Food

Segment Analysis

By Platform , The Ground delivery vehicles segment dominates the market, holding revenue share of more than 80% in 2023. This segment encompasses self-driving vans and trucks, as well as delivery bots. Factors Such as driver shortages and Increasing labour costs in the trucking industry are creating opportunities for ground delivery robots, help to Drive segment growth. The advancements in self-driving technology for vans and trucks are expected to further fuel this segment's expansion. The Aerial Delivery Drones This segment is anticipated to growing with the fastest CAGR due to their ability to bypass traffic congestion. Advancements in technologies such as geospatial mapping, IoT, and machine learning are contributing to higher delivery accuracy in drones, further driving segment growth. Rotary-wing drones lead this segment due to their flexibility and ability to operate in confined spaces.

By Range, Short-Range (less than 20 kilometers) segment currently holds the largest revenue share of more than 85% in 2023 due to several factors , The autonomous delivery sector is still in its nascent stages, with numerous testing projects focused on short distances Such as within a city or university campus. Deliveries over longer distances raise security concerns regarding potential misuse. Additionally, public awareness and acceptance of long-range autonomous delivery solutions are still evolving.

Long-Range (more than 20 kilometers) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR due to, e-commerce flourishes, the need for efficient and affordable solutions for long-distance deliveries is increasing. Long-range autonomous ground robots offer a potential solution for reducing carbon emissions and pollution in cities.

Impact of Global Disruptions

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains and impacted various industries, including the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market, war has strained the availability of critical components needed for autonomous vehicles and delivery drones, such as semiconductors and certain rare earth metals. The war has caused significant volatility in global energy prices, impacting the operational costs of autonomous delivery vehicles, particularly those reliant on fossil fuels. Companies may need to explore alternative energy solutions or optimize delivery routes to mitigate rising fuel costs. Governments and businesses may redirect resources away from autonomous delivery projects to address more immediate needs arising from the war.

A potential global economic slowdown could also impact the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market in several ways, In an economic downturn, consumers may tighten their budgets and prioritize essential goods over online shopping, result to a decrease in demand for last-mile delivery services. A weakened economic climate might make investors hesitant to invest in emerging technologies Such as autonomous delivery systems. This could hinder the flow of funds needed for further research and development.

Key Regional Developments

North America is expected to remain the dominant region in the Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market due to Governments in North America, particularly the United States, have shown a willingness to create regulatory frameworks that encourage the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles. This provides a favourable environment for companies developing autonomous delivery solutions. North America boasts a robust venture capital ecosystem that readily invests in innovative technologies such as autonomous delivery. This provides startups with the funding needed to develop and bring their solutions to market.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate due to Governments in countries such as China and Japan are heavily investing in developing autonomous technologies, including those for last-mile delivery. This government support increase innovation and accelerates market growth. The Asia Pacific region has a flourishing e-commerce market with a high demand for fast and efficient delivery solutions. This creates a significant market opportunity for autonomous delivery systems.

Key Takeaways



The report sheds light on the advantages of autonomous delivery solutions. These solutions hold the promise of revolutionizing the last-mile delivery segment by enhancing efficiency, reducing operational costs, and ultimately leading to a more satisfying customer experience.

North America stands out as the leading region due to its supportive regulatory environment, strong venture capital presence, and early adoption by major players.

The report equips businesses and investors with valuable data and analysis regarding the current state, growth trajectory, and future prospects of the autonomous last-mile delivery market. The report offers insights into potential disruptions that could hinder market growth. This knowledge allows businesses to develop strategies to mitigate risks and ensure long-term success.

