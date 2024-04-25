Energy Management Systems Market To Surpass USD 110 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Focus On Sustainability And Energy Efficiency

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Energy Management Systems Market is Projected to reach USD 110 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.1% in the forecast period 2024-2031, and the value of Market was USD 41.03 Billion in 2023, According to the Latest report of SNS insider.

Surge in Demand for Smart Grids and Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

The EMS market is Driven by the growing adoption of smart grids and energy-efficient infrastructure. Smart grids help to real-time monitoring and control of energy distribution, while energy-efficient buildings integrate advanced technologies to Minimize the energy consumption. The global Energy Management Systems (EMS) market is Projected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, driven by a growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. Increasing energy costs, integrates with increasing government regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions, are creating a strong demand for solutions that optimize energy consumption and minimize environmental impact.

Top Companies Featured in Energy Management Systems Market Report:



Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

ABB

Johnson Controls

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

AI

GridPoint

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems International Business Machines Corporation

Market Analysis, Opportunities and Growth Factors

The EMS market presents a Huge of opportunities for industry players. Growing investments in smart cities and smart buildings are creating a significant demand for advanced EMS solutions. the emergence of generative AI in the energy sector offers immense potential for optimizing energy usage, reducing costs, and enhancing sustainability. Generative AI can analyse data and recommend strategies to minimize energy losses and optimize renewable energy integration, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable future. The integration of IoT technology with smart grids and smart meters is revolutionizing energy management. This integration facilitates two-way communication, improves grid reliability, and allows for automated control of energy distribution, leading to significant cost savings and operational efficiency.

Recent Developments Highlighting Market Growth



December 2023: The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure deployed an AI-powered EMS for adaptive street lighting, utilizing LED lights to optimize energy consumption.

July 2023: Schneider Electric collaborated with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to launch a DERMS based on Microsoft Azure. This system enhances the value of energy storage and electric vehicles, providing affordable energy solutions. February 2023: Emerson integrated its expertise in power and renewable energy to develop the Ovation Green platform. This platform assists power generation companies in meeting green energy demands and managing the transition to sustainable operations.

Energy Management Systems Industry Segmentation as Follows:

By Type



Building energy management systems (BEMS)

Home energy management systems (HEMS) Industrial energy management systems (IEMS)

By Component



Software

Hardware Services

By Component, the hardware segment holds the largest market share due to the vast array of energy monitoring devices available. The installation, management, and security challenges associated with these smart devices creates a restraint. This may lead to increased collaboration between consumers and suppliers for load management solutions.

By Deployment



Cloud Based On-Premise

By Vertical



Residential

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Retail

Food & Beverages

Healthcare Others

By vertical, the manufacturing sector holds the dominant position due to the global push for sustainable mobility solutions. The rise of electric vehicles and environmental concerns have heightened the need for EMS in the automotive industry. EMS empowers automakers to optimize energy consumption without compromising driving experience and performance.

By Application



Energy Distribution

Automation

Property Safety

e-Mobility

Design Others

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted global energy supplies and result to increase in energy prices. This has intensified the need for energy efficiency solutions, potentially accelerating the adoption of EMS across various sectors. The supply chain disruptions and increasing material costs due to the war may Create a challenge for EMS manufacturers.

An economic slowdown could potentially reduce investments in new technologies, including EMS. The long-term benefits of energy efficiency and cost savings associated with EMS are likely to outweigh these concerns. The government initiatives promoting sustainability and energy conservation can mitigate the impact of an economic slowdown on the EMS market.

Key Regional Developments

North America region currently holds the largest market share due to factors Such as high smart grid penetration, infrastructural spending, and rising demand for IoT-based solutions in residential, commercial, and building sectors. The presence of leading technology companies and supportive government policies further contribute to regional dominance.

Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is Driven by the region's increasing sustainable energy infrastructure, particularly in residential and industrial sectors. Furthermore, ambitious sustainable energy agendas and rising industrial automation are driving the demand for smart metering and smart grid solutions, ultimately propelling the growth of the EMS market in Asia Pacific.

Key Takeaways



The report highlights the rising demand for EMS solutions driven by factors such as increasing energy costs, environmental concerns, and stricter government regulations on energy consumption.

The report analyses the impact of advancements in smart grids, energy-efficient infrastructure, and AI integration on the EMS market, pinpointing lucrative opportunities for industry players.

The report explores the current market landscape, with North America holding the top spot and Asia Pacific exhibiting the highest growth potential due to its focus on sustainable energy infrastructure development. This report serves as a valuable tool for stakeholders in the energy sector, including EMS solution providers, energy consumers from various industries, and government bodies formulating energy policies.

Major Key Points from Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Energy Management Systems Market Segmentation, By Type

9. Energy Management Systems Market Segmentation, By Component

10. Energy Management Systems Market Segmentation, By Deployment

11. Energy Management Systems Market Segmentation, By Vertical

12. Energy Management Systems Market Segmentation, By Application

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. USE Cases and Best Practices

17. Conclusion

Continued....

