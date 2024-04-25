Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market To Surpass USD 72.92 Billion With Highest CAGR Of 15% By 2031: SNS Insider

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 72.92 Billion by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% from 2024 to 2031.

A Magnificent Tool for Quality Assurance

The electronic nose (e-nose) is a sophisticated instrument that mimics the human olfactory system. It offers a rapid, non-destructive, and objective method for odor detection and identification. Identifying the odors of various foodstuffs, such as wine, vegetables or cigarettes, is an important use case for e-nose technology. It is extensively employed in odor detection, raw material inspection, quality control, and process monitoring. Additionally, it serves as a vital tool for quality assurance in various industries. Notably, e-nose plays a crucial role in fruit and vegetable testing for maturity detection and species identification.

The rising prevalence of diseases like lung cancer, tuberculosis, and diabetes is a significant factor propelling the growth of the e-nose market. Early detection of such diseases is crucial, and e-nose technology holds immense potential in this domain. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2023, an estimated 59,910 women and 88,900 men in the United States were predicted to succumb to lung and bronchial cancer.

Top Companies Featured in Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Report:



Alpha MOS

Airsense

Odotech

Sensigent

Aryballe Technologies

Plasmion GmbH

The eNose Company

Electronic Sensor Technology

Brechbuehler Scensive Technology

Technological Advancements and Expanding Applications Fuel Growth

The e-nose market is significantly influenced by advancements in technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), the cloud, and the Internet of Things (IoT). For instance, according to the US Congressional Budget Office, defense spending in the United States is projected to increase steadily until 2033. Defense outlays in the United States amounted to USD 746 billion in 2023, and the forecast predicts an increase to USD 1.1 trillion by 2033. Such developments are likely to propel the adoption of advanced technologies like e-nose in the military and defense sector.

Waste Management Takes The Lead

Waste Management (Environmental Monitoring) is projected to be the dominant end-user segment within the e-nose market. Landfills generate methane gas and other odorous emissions that contribute to global warming and create a significant nuisance.

E-nose technology offers a solution for real-time odor monitoring, facilitating improved waste management practices.

With global waste generation rates on the rise, as per the World Bank, (2.24 billion tons in 2020, translating to 0.79 kg per person per day), the need for innovative waste management solutions is paramount. The anticipated rise in waste generation (estimated to reach 3.88 billion tons by 2050) is expected to positively influence e-nose adoption throughout the forecast period.

E-Nose For Odor Exposure Assessment And Beyond

E-nose technology presents significant opportunities for odor exposure assessment, particularly in situations where dispersion modeling proves ineffective. Landfills, for instance, pose a challenge due to the complex nature of odor emissions. E-nose technology, with its receptor-based approach, holds immense potential in such scenarios. As governments worldwide embrace circular economies focused on waste reduction and recycling, the demand for real-time monitoring solutions like e-nose is expected to rise.

Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY TYPE



MOS

CP QCM

BY APPLICATION



Military and Defense

Healthcare

Food and Beverage Waste Management

Impact Of Russia-Ukraine War On The E-Nose Market

The war has disrupted supply chains for electronic components, leading to price fluctuations and potential shortages of certain materials. This can hamper the production of e-nose devices and potentially slow down market growth. Additionally, the war has increased economic uncertainty, which could lead to decreased investments in non-essential technologies like e-nose in some sectors

North America Is Expected To Remain The Dominant Region Within The E-Nose Market Throughout The Forecast Period .

Developed infrastructure and resource availability, which facilitate the adoption of e-nose technology across various sectors like defense, healthcare, and food & beverage.

A well-established food and beverage industry with stringent regulations. E-nose technology finds significant application in ensuring food quality and safety. For instance, the US Census Bureau reports that monthly retail sales for food and beverage stores in the United States reached USD 88.43 billion in December 2022, compared to USD 82.14 billion in November 2022. This highlights the substantial size of the food and beverage industry in the region.

Growing demand for e-nose technology in the healthcare sector for applications like diagnosing asthma in children. The high success rate achieved using e-nose technology, coupled with its minimal drawbacks, is paving the way for wider adoption in this domain.

The Market Is Witnessing Exciting Advancements

In May 2023, Alpha MOS received formal validation from Mengniu, a leading dairy company in China, for its milk quality control solution. This milestone follows a two-year framework agreement with Lan Chou Instruments, a distribution company tasked with equipping Mengniu with Heracles NEO e-noses. Notably, Mengniu has become the first manufacturer to utilize three Heracles NEO instruments for real-world monitoring of aroma changes in their products over time.

Similarly, The eNose Company showcased the potential of its aeoNose device in lung cancer treatment at the HIMSS Global Health Conference in April 2023. This innovative application leverages the IRIS4health Intersystems platform to facilitate communication between the aeoNose and electronic health records (EHR). These developments highlight the expanding applications and growing sophistication of e-nose technology.

Key Takeaways From The Report



Identify the significant growth potential of the E-Nose market, fueled by rising demand across diverse industries and advancements in AI, cloud, and IoT.

Gain a clear picture of the competitive landscape with key players and their strategies.

Explore the expanding applications of e-nose technology beyond traditional quality control. Discover its potential in healthcare (early disease detection) and environmental monitoring (real-time odor control).

Regional insights reveal the dominance of North America, driven by factors like strong infrastructure, regulations, and healthcare. Get the latest updates on advancements made by key players, such as validated milk quality control solutions and exploration of e-noses in lung cancer treatment.

