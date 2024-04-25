LOOKAH Launches The Dinosaur Electric Dab Rig: A Game-Changer In The World Of Dabbing

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)

LA, April 22, 2024 – LOOKAH , the renowned manufacturer of premium smoking accessories, is proud to introduce the Dinosaur Electric Dab Rig, offering a customizable and high-quality dabbing experience. With its unique design and exceptional features, this electric rig is set to revolutionize how enthusiasts enjoy their dabs.

The Dinosaur Electric Dab Rig is a true masterpiece, crafted with LOOKAH's artistic glass and technological expertise. Its standout feature is the mesmerizing glass bubbler, shaped like a charming dinosaur. The rig's spiked back adds a visually striking touch, while the bent head and mouthpiece prevent any undesired splashback. Additionally, the rig is equipped with safety features such as overheating and overcharge protection, ensuring a worry-free dabbing experience.

LOOKAH prides itself on providing customers with reliable and top-notch performance, and the Dinosaur Electric Dab Rig is no exception.







The rig's base houses a powerful 950mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting sessions without compromising performance.

LOOKAH's 710 quartz coil technology ensures efficient heating, and variable voltage settings ensure optimal vapor production, delivering a smooth and flavorful experience every time. Whether for personal use or sharing with friends, this electric dab rig guarantees an unparalleled experience every time.

“We are thrilled to launch the Dinosaur Electric Dab Rig, a product that showcases our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Mr Mash, marketing manager at LOOKAH.“With its unique design and exceptional features, the Dinosaur Electric Dab Rig is set to become a must-have for dabbing enthusiasts who seek a customizable and high-quality experience.”

LOOKAH is dedicated to providing smoking enthusiasts cutting-edge products that enhance their enjoyment and experience. With the launch of the Dinosaur Electric Dab Rig, LOOKAH once again demonstrates its passion for innovation and craftsmanship.

About LOOKAH

LOOKAH is a leading provider of high-quality smoking accessories, offering a wide range of innovative products designed to enhance the smoking experience. With a focus on craftsmanship and technological expertise, LOOKAH continues to set new benchmarks in the industry. From electric dab rigs to bongs, LOOKAH's products combine style, functionality, and affordability, making them a favorite among smoking enthusiasts worldwide.





