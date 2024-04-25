Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market To Exceed USD 1233.87 Billion By 2031, Propelled By Emphasis On Passenger Comfort And Convenience

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market, valued at USD 555.1 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 1233.87 Billion by 2031 experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Report Scope

Rear-seat infotainment systems elevate the passenger experience by offering a variety of multimedia features. These systems incorporate digital radio, televisions, DVD players, and support for various multimedia devices. High-fidelity audio, wide touchscreens, smartphone mirroring, and built-in media sources are some of the common functionalities. Additionally, major automakers provide rear-seat entertainment systems with customizable folding options, superior video and audio quality, user-friendly interfaces, and integrated multimedia sources.

“For instance, the Hyundai Motor Group's advanced infotainment system leverages augmented reality navigation, in-car payments, a handwriting-recognizing touchpad, voice commands, and an improved, better-connected rear-seat entertainment system”.

Download Sample PDF of Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market @

Leading Key Players of Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market



Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan)

Pioneer Electronics (US)

Continental AG (Germany)

Harman International (US)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Garmin Ltd (Switzerland)

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

KENWOOD Corporation (Japan)

VOXX Electronics Corp. (US) Visteon Corporation (US)

Market Segmentation of Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment

By Operating System:



QNX

LINUX

Microsoft Others

By Technology:



Multimedia Player Navigation Systems

By End-Use:



OEM Aftermarkets

For Any Enquiry Click @

Market Analysis

The primary growth driver of the automotive rear seat infotainment market is the rising demand and sales of automobiles. For Instance,“In 2023, sales of passenger cars in India rose by 8.3 % to 41.08 million units compared with the previous year driven by sport utility vehicles which represented nearly half of all manufacturer's deliveries to dealers during that period”.

Furthermore, there's a growing preference for luxury features in passenger cars, which translates to a demand for high-end in-vehicle infotainment systems. The anticipated rise in luxury car sales is another factor projected to influence the market.

“In 2023, Indian Luxury car sales reached a record high of 42,731 units and increased by 20% over the previous year”.

The OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) Segment Dominated The Market In 2022, Capturing A 76% Share.

OEM rear seat infotainment systems are designed and installed by car manufacturers during vehicle production. These systems integrate with the vehicle's electrical and electronic systems, offering features like touchscreens, navigation aids, rear-seat entertainment systems, and Bluetooth/Wi-Fi connectivity. The functionalities may vary based on the brand and model. OEM systems prioritize user-friendliness by ensuring smooth interaction with other vehicle components and often come with warranty coverage. Customers seeking a seamless, integrated experience tailored to their vehicle often opt for OEM rear seat infotainment systems.

Access Detailed Research Insight with Full TOC and Graphs @

Geopolitical Tensions Impacting The Market Growth!

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and sanctions limit access to parts, causing production delays for rear-seat infotainment systems. Additionally, rising fuel costs and economic uncertainty dampen consumer confidence, potentially leading to fewer car sales and a decline in installations. An economic slowdown can further suppress the market as consumers delay non-essential purchases and manufacturers cut back on R&D for innovative rear-seat entertainment solutions.

North America Held The Largest Market Share (41.5%) In 2023 And Is Expected To Maintain Its Dominance .

This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced in-car entertainment and information systems, rising adoption of connected car technology, and a growing preference for personalized in-car experiences. Factors like a well-established network infrastructure, skilled technical expertise, and early adoption of advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and cloud computing further contribute to the regional market's growth.

The increasing demand for rear-seat entertainment systems, fueled by the popularity of applications like podcasts, music streaming, video on demand, and gaming, is another factor propelling the North American market. Key players in this region include Panasonic Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc ., Alpine Electronics, Inc., and Pioneer Corporation, offering a diverse range of rear-seat infotainment systems catering to various needs and preferences.

“The JBL Tour One, an advanced rear seat entertainment system, was introduced by Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, in September 2022. This system features a captivating 10.1-inch touchscreen display, built-in access to popular streaming services, and wireless headphones for passengers”.

Key Takeaways From The Report On The Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market



Understand the forecasted market size (USD 48.2 billion by 2031) and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) to gauge the overall market attractiveness.

Gain insights into the factors propelling market growth, such as rising demand for luxury car features and advancements in infotainment technology (smartphone integration, improved operating systems).

Learn about the market share and dominance of different segments, like the OEM segment (pre-installed systems) currently leading due to user-friendliness and seamless integration.

Identify potential roadblocks like supply chain disruptions caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and economic downturns that can impact consumer spending on new cars with advanced features. Understand which regions hold the largest market share (North America in this case) and the factors contributing to their dominance (well-developed infrastructure and early adoption of technology).

Table of Content- Major Key Points

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 forces modelPEST AnalysisAutomotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market, By Operating SystemAutomotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market, By TechnologyAutomotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market, By End-UseRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

Continue...

Purchase the Latest Version of this Report @

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development Strategy

Email: ...

Phone: +1–415–230–0044 (US) | +91–7798602273 (IND)