(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Automotive Interior Materials Market , valued at USD 9 Billion in 2023, is anticipated to reach USD 13.81 Billion by 2031. This translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

The market encompasses various materials used in car interiors, including fabric, polymers, genuine leather, and synthetic leather. A key driver of the market is the emphasis on reducing car weight to improve fuel efficiency. Additionally, the global rise in plastic usage for car manufacturing fuels the demand for car interior materials. Leading automakers are actively incorporating lightweight polymers and composites into dashboards, instrument panels, and flooring to minimize carbon emissions.

Get Free Sample PDF of Automotive Interior Materials Market Report @

A Lucrative Arena for Emerging Markets

The burgeoning automotive sector in India and China presents lucrative opportunities for automotive interior materials manufacturers. For example, as reported by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the Chinese automobile industry has broken records, with production and sales exceeding 30 million units for the first time. Moreover, China is poised to become the world's leading automobile exporter, with exports reaching 4.91 million units, reflecting a staggering 58% rise from the previous year.

This robust growth in China's automotive industry, coupled with India's thriving passenger car market (witnessing a peak of 391,811 units sold in October 2023), is expected to significantly influence regional market growth in the coming years.

Furthermore, the changing consumer lifestyle, characterized by a preference for comfort and aesthetics, is anticipated to further fuel demand for high-quality car interior materials.

Major Key Players of Automotive Interior Materials Market:



3M

BASF SE

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Celanese Corporation

ARKEMA Group

Covestro AG

Delphi Automotive Plc

Dow

Evonik Industries AG

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Stahl Holding B.V.

Wacker Chemie AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Grammer AG

Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

Technical Textile Services Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd. ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

For Any Enquiry or Custom Report Click @

Dominating Players and Underlying Factors

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:



Composites

Plastics

Metals

Fabric

Leather Others

By Type:

Plastics dominate the market, accounting for 45.6% of car interior revenue. Advancements in polymer blending, design, and processing have resulted in modern plastic interiors that deliver a luxurious look and feel. Additionally, the time-consuming nature of stitching and trimming leather compared to fabric is expected to bolster the demand for synthetic leather.

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger cars

LCV HCV

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger cars reign supreme in the automotive interior materials market, capturing 77.5% of total sales. This dominance can be attributed to consumers' willingness to invest in premium and durable materials for their passenger vehicles. In stark contrast, the heavy commercial vehicle segment held a meagre 4.8% share in 2023.

By Application:



Dashboard

Seats

Airbags & Seat belts

Door panel & trims

Carpet and headliners Others

By Application:

Dashboards lead the pack, commanding a 34.0% share of the car interior materials market in 2023. The increasing focus on eco-friendly materials devoid of harmful substances is impacting the automotive sector, driving demand for sustainable dashboard solutions. Furthermore, the growing popularity of ventilated seats for enhanced passenger comfort is influencing the market dynamics.

Access this Full Report with Charts, Graphs and TOC @

The Effects of Global Disruptions: War and Economic Slowdown

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has significantly disrupted the automotive interior materials market. Supply chain disruptions and sanctions imposed on Russia, a key supplier of raw materials like palladium and leather, have triggered a substantial surge in material costs by 25%. Escalating oil prices have further exacerbated the situation, squeezing manufacturers' profit margins by impacting plastics and synthetic fabrics.

However, a silver lining emerges amidst these challenges. The war-induced decline in demand and heightened inflation have somewhat mitigated the overall cost escalation. While material costs have risen, a decrease in vehicle sales (approximately 10%) has partially offset these costs, resulting in a net increase of around 22.5% in overall expenses for automakers.

An economic slowdown throws a wrench into the automotive industry, with ramifications felt throughout the interior materials market. Tightening consumer spending is predicted to lead to a 5-10% decline in car sales. Consequently, a direct decrease in demand for interior materials like leather, fabrics, and plastics is anticipated. Manufacturers are expected to counter this by reducing overall expenses (3-5%) through production process optimization and potentially negotiating lower prices with raw material suppliers. This cost-saving strategy might lead to a shift towards more economical materials in specific car segments, potentially impacting the market share of premium options.

A Flourishing Asia Pacific Market

The Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth within the car interior materials market, boasting a projected CAGR of 6.7%. This growth can be attributed to increased government support in the form of subsidies and favorable regulations for automobile manufacturers. Europe, with a projected CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2031.

Recent Developments



In May 2022, Faurecia (FORVIA) announced a significant investment of $147 million to establish a new facility in Mexico. Notably, $75 million of this investment is allocated to Faurecia's Interiors Business Group, specifically to bolster production capacity for instrument panels and various interior modules. Lear Corporation's acquisition of I.G. Bauerhin, a leading provider of seat heating, active cooling systems, and other advanced interior component technologies, underscores their strategic intent to expand their portfolio within the automotive interior segment.

Some Key Takeaways From The Report Are:



Understand the projected growth rate (CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2031) and the factors driving this growth, such as the demand for lightweight materials and premium car interiors.

Identify lucrative opportunities in high-growth regions like Asia Pacific (CAGR of 6.7%) due to government support for auto manufacturers and a growing consumer base.

Gain detailed information on the performance of different material types (plastics dominate at 45.6%), vehicle types (passenger cars lead with 77.5% share), and application areas (dashboards hold the top spot with 34.0% share).

Learn how to navigate challenges like the Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns through cost-saving strategies and supplier negotiations. Stay informed about recent developments and strategic maneuvers by key players like Faurecia's new manufacturing facility and Lear Corporation's acquisition.

Table of Content- Major Key Points

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 forces modelPEST AnalysisAutomotive Interior Materials Market, By TypeAutomotive Interior Materials Market, By Vehicle TypeAutomotive Interior Materials Market, By ApplicationRegional AnalysisCompany ProfilesCompetitive LandscapeConclusion

Continue....

Buy This Exclusive Research Report at Discounted Rate @

Our Related Report:

Automotive 3D Map System Market

Automotive Oil Filter Market

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development Strategy

Email: ...

Phone: +1–415–230–0044 (US) | +91–7798602273 (IND)