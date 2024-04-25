(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations Platform Market Size was valued at USD 10.9 Billion in 2023. This market is expected to witness a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.5% over the forecast period 2024-2031, reaching USD 39.7 Billion by 2031 surge will be driven by the increasing demand for improved IT visibility, faster incident resolution, and enhanced operational efficiency within organizations. AIOps platforms leverage the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate various IT operations tasks, enabling businesses to streamline processes, reduce costs, and optimize resource utilization.

Growing Need for Enhanced IT Visibility and Automation Fuels Market Expansion

The market's growth is further fueled by advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) techniques. These advancements allow AIOps platforms to glean valuable insights from vast data sets, enabling proactive problem identification and resolution. Additionally, the growing adoption of cloud computing creates a fertile ground for AIOps solutions, offering businesses scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.



Rising IT Complexity: Businesses are increasingly relying on complex IT infrastructures, encompassing cloud environments, hybrid setups, and multiple data centers. Managing such intricate systems necessitates the adoption of AIOps platforms for efficient monitoring, automation, and incident resolution.

Data Explosion: The exponential growth of data generated by IT systems necessitates advanced analytics capabilities. AIOps platforms leverage AI and ML to analyze vast data sets, identify anomalies, and predict potential issues, enabling proactive IT management.

Demand for Automation: Organizations are constantly striving to automate repetitive and mundane IT tasks to free up IT staff for more strategic endeavors. AIOps platforms automate tasks like log analysis, event correlation, and incident ticketing, enhancing IT staff productivity and efficiency. Focus on Cost Reduction: AIOps platforms empower businesses to optimize resource utilization, streamline workflows, and minimize downtime. This translates into significant cost savings for organizations across various industries.

Get a Sample of Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations Platform Market Report @

Major The Key Players of Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations Platform Market

BMC Software, Inc., VMware, Inc., Broadcom, AppDynamics, International Business Machines Corporation, Prophet Stor Data Services, Inc., Micro Focus, HCL Technologies Limited, Moogsoft, Resolve Systems, Splunk Inc

Segment Analysis

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based solutions are projected to dominate the market due to their inherent advantages like scalability, flexibility, and lower upfront costs compared to on-premise deployments. Cloud platforms also eliminate the need for additional hardware installation or infrastructure maintenance.

By Organization Size

Large enterprises currently hold the largest market share and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to their complex IT infrastructures and the high volume of IT incidents they encounter daily. AIOps platforms offer them proactive capabilities to identify and resolve issues before they disrupt business operations.

Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations Platform Market, Enquire Now@

Key Market Segments

By Offering



Platform Service

By Deployment Mode



Cloud On-premise

By Application



Infrastructure Management

Application Performance Analysis

Real-Time Analytics

Network & Security Management Others

By Organization Size



SMEs Large Enterprises

By Vertical



BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Media & Entertainment Others

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has had a ripple effect on the global economy, impacting various industries, including the AIOps market. The conflict has disrupted supply chains, hindered technological advancements, and created geopolitical uncertainties, all of which have affected the market's growth. Many AIOps platform providers rely on hardware and software components from the affected regions. The war has disrupted the flow of these resources, leading to production delays and increased costs. Resources and attention have shifted away from research and development due to the war, impacting the pace of innovation in the AIOps industry. Businesses are hesitant to invest in AIOps platforms due to the unpredictable geopolitical landscape, fearing potential disruptions and risks.

The global economic slowdown is another factor impacting the AIOps market. Budgetary constraints may lead organizations to postpone or reduce their investments in AIOps solutions. However, the long-term benefits of AIOps, such as cost savings and operational efficiency, are expected to continue driving market growth in the long run.

Key Regional Developments

North America is currently the leading region in the AIOps market, driven by the presence of numerous AIOps platform vendors, substantial R&D investments, and ongoing digital transformation initiatives.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of automation and the increasing generation of data across various industries.

Future Growth and Recent Developments

The future of the Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations Platform Market appears promising, fueled by continuous advancements in AI and ML technologies. The growing demand for automation, coupled with the increasing adoption of cloud computing, is expected to propel market growth.

Recent Developments

In May 2023: NTT, a leading IT infrastructure and services company, introduced SPEKTRA. This global services platform leverages AIOps, automation, and predictive analytics to enhance network performance, expand monitoring capabilities, and improve operational efficiency for their managed network solutions. This demonstrates the integration of AIOps into broader IT service offerings.

In May 2023: DataStax, a real-time AI company, introduced Luna ML. This support service assists customers in using Kaskada Open Source for machine learning applications. This development highlights the growing focus on open-source solutions within the AIOps market and the need for expert support to leverage them effectively.

In June 2023: Saama, a provider of AI and ML solutions, launched an AI-driven data platform to accelerate clinical advancements. This platform exemplifies the expanding application of AIOps beyond traditional IT operations, demonstrating its potential in various sectors like healthcare.

Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations Platform Market report 202 4 -203 1 @

Key Takeaways



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's growth trajectory and the key factors driving its expansion. This knowledge empowers businesses to make informed decisions regarding AIOps adoption.

The report explores the various benefits organizations can achieve through AIOps implementation, including improved IT visibility, faster incident resolution, enhanced operational efficiency, and cost reduction. This helps businesses assess the return on investment (ROI) associated with AIOps solutions. The report highlights recent advancements in the AIOps landscape, such as the integration with broader IT services and the adoption of open-source solutions. This knowledge helps businesses stay informed about the evolving market dynamics.

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone : +1-415-230-0044 (US)