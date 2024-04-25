Thin Film Material Market Projected To Reach USD 18.99 Billion By 2031 Due To Surging Demand For Efficiency And Miniaturization

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



A recent SNS Insider report indicates that the Thin Film Material Market size was USD 13.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.99 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Thin film material market growth links directly to the expanding demand for photovoltaic solar cells.

These thin films offer significant improvements over traditional solar panels, being over 300 times smaller, extremely lightweight, and featuring superior electrical and optical properties for maximized efficiency. Governments globally embrace the renewable energy sector due to rising awareness surrounding greenhouse gas emissions and environmental sustainability. Thin-film technology advancements continue, with NICE Solar Energy GmbH achieving a 17.5% conversion efficiency rate for its CIGS thin-film solar module, a world record.

The increasing demand for thin film materials within nanotechnology applications is a major emerging trend.

Utilizing nanocomposite materials for coating products offers improved mechanical properties, oxidation resistance, low thermal conductivity, and better adherence. Technological advancements focused on weight reduction, miniaturization, enhanced lifespan, and innovative electrical and electronic device features further expand the market.

Some of the Key Players Included are:



Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Cicor Management AG

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group

Vital Materials Co. Ltd

Indium Corporation

Umicore

Kyoto Thin film materials institute

Geomatec Co ltd

Ferroperm Optics

JX Nippon Mining & Metals and other

The next generation of mobile communication technology, 5G, further accelerates the growth trajectory of the thin film market due to increased semiconductor usage. Thin film coating technology addresses critical challenges in semiconductor design, supporting prolonged use, water resistance, and the capability to withstand constant connectivity. Recent advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) drive automation across numerous industrial sectors, including automotive, construction, and steel. This increased need for machine equipment like motors, sensors, and image detectors relies on thin film materials.

By Type : Amorphous Silicon (a-Si), commonly used in semiconductors and computer chips, holds a dominant market position due to its widespread use across industries and superior light-to-electricity conversion properties.

By End-user: The Photovoltaic Solar Cell Segment experiences strong momentum due to its applications in alternative energy generation for off-grid areas and government support of solar energy initiatives for environmental sustainability.

By type



a-Si

CdTe CIGS

By End user



Electrical and Electronic

MEMS

Photovoltaic Solar cells

Semiconductors

Optical coating Other

Regional Analysis:

North America : Holds the largest market share due to its technological leadership in the electrical and electronics industries and the prevalence of photovoltaic solar cell manufacturers.

Asia Pacific : High disposable income and rapid economic growth drive market expansion, particularly in China and India. Japan's technologically advanced status contributes to its high market share.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has a multifaceted impact on the thin film material market. Supply chain disruptions and price fluctuations for raw materials pose challenges. However, increased focus on renewable energy to reduce dependence on Russian energy supplies could boost demand for thin film materials used in solar cell production.

Recent Developments



January 2022: Umicore merged its thin film and electroplating businesses to establish a new line for high-quality vacuum deposition and electroplating processes.

January 2022: Umicore designates its electroplating and thin film products under the metal deposition category to attract new end-use industries. April 2022: JX Nippon Mining & Metals announced a USD 29 million land acquisition in Mesa, Arizona, to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market.

Key Takeaways for the Thin Film Market Study



The focus on improved efficiency, miniaturization, and new features in electronics and solar technologies creates a constant demand for advanced thin film materials.

Government support and rising environmental awareness propel the photovoltaic solar cell sector, which is a significant user of thin film materials.

External factors such as the Russia-Ukraine War, economic conditions, and raw material availability can introduce price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions in the thin film market. Rapid economic expansion, high disposable income, and the large population base in the Asia Pacific region make it a key area for future growth in the thin film material market.

