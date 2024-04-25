Ventilated Seats Market Size Hit US$ 13.81 Billion By 2031, Driven By Customization And Personalization Trends

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Ventilated Seats Market , valued at USD 9 Billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 13.81 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2031. This growth is attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for comfort features in mid-segment cars and SUVs, rising concerns regarding air conditioning emissions, and a growing focus on fuel efficiency

Growing Demand for Comfort Features in Mid-Segment Cars and Increased Focus on Fuel Efficiency Propel Market Growth

The increasing popularity of mid-segment cars and SUVs is a key driver of the ventilated seats market. Consumers are prioritizing comfort features like power-adjustable seats and climate control, leading to a rise in ventilated seat adoption. The growing preference for larger vehicles like SUVs is further propelling market growth.

Focus on Fuel Efficiency and Regulations Drives Market

Stringent regulations on vehicle emissions are pushing manufacturers to explore alternative cooling solutions that minimize fuel consumption. Ventilated seats offer a fuel-efficient alternative to traditional air conditioning, attracting growing interest from carmakers. Initiatives like the UK's“Road to Zero” plan, aiming for zero conventional-powered vehicles by 2040, will further drive the demand for electric vehicles equipped with ventilated seats.

Democratization of Ventilated Seats Across Car Segments

Previously a premium feature, ventilated seats are now becoming increasingly available in mid-segment and entry-level cars. Automakers like Hyundai, Chevrolet, and Ford now offer ventilated seats in their mid-sized sedans, making this technology more accessible to a wider audience.

Market Segmentation

Segment Analysis

By Sales Channel:



OEM Aftermarket

Sales Channels:

The aftermarket segment currently dominates the market with the market share of 34%, driven by technological advancements and rising demand for seat upgrades in developing economies. However, the OEM segment is witnessing the fastest growth due to the increasing preference for comfort features in new vehicles.

By Vehicle Type:



Passenger cars Commercial vehicles

Vehicle Types:

Passenger cars, particularly mid-range sedans and luxury cars, hold the largest market with 70% share due to rising consumer demand for comfort. However, the heavy commercial vehicle segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the increasing adoption of heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance transportation.

By Propulsion:



Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Electric Vehicle (EV) Propulsion

Propulsion:

Electric vehicles currently account for the most significant revenue share due to the inherent focus on fuel efficiency. However, ICE vehicles are expected to experience the fastest growth due to stricter government emission regulations globally.

“The supply chain is disrupted by the war, but the market for ventilation seats is holding up well”.

The Russia-Ukraine war has thrown the automotive industry into disarray, causing chip shortages that threaten ventilated seat availability. However, the long-term outlook remains positive. Rising fuel prices are pushing consumers towards fuel-efficient features like ventilated seats, potentially offsetting short-term supply issues. Moreover, economic downturns may impact discretionary spending, but the growing focus on comfort, fuel efficiency, and environmental regulations will likely sustain market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America region dominates the market due to the high demand for passenger cars and a focus on producing fuel-efficient vehicles. The US holds the largest market share, while Canada is experiencing the fastest growth due to rising disposable incomes.

The European market holds the second-largest share, driven by the presence of leading car manufacturers and a growing adoption of advanced automotive technologies. Germany is the leader in this region, while the UK market is witnessing the fastest growth due to increasing consumer awareness about comfort features.

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR due to the rising demand for passenger cars in countries like India, China, and Japan. Stringent government regulations and a growing focus on fuel efficiency are also propelling market growth. China holds the largest market share, while India is experiencing the fastest growth due to its rapidly growing middle class and increasing car ownership rates.

Recent Developments

In October 2021, Lear Corporation acquired Kongsberg Automotive's Interior Comfort Systems business unit, specializing in advanced seating solutions, including ventilation technology.

In May 2022, Tata Motors introduced new variants of the Harrier SUV without ventilated seats but with connected car technology.

Key Takeaways From The Market Report



Gain insights into the current market size (USD 9 Billion in 2023) and projected growth trajectory (reaching USD 13.81 Billion by 2031) at a CAGR of 5.5%.

Understand market segmentation by sales channels (OEM vs. Aftermarket), vehicle types (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles), and propulsion types (ICE vs. Electric Vehicles).

Uncover the factors propelling market growth (comfort demand, electric vehicle adoption, fuel efficiency focus) alongside potential challenges (supply chain disruptions, economic slowdowns).

Explore regional market trends and growth prospects in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, identifying leading and fastest-growing countries within each region. Gain valuable insights into the competitive landscape, including recent market developments and strategic acquisitions within the ventilated seats market.

