Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report Projects Impressive CAGR Growth Of 26% By 2031, Due To Rising Demand For Critical Materials

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market , valued at USD 8.98 Billion in 2023, is poised for significant expansion, and is anticipated to reach USD 57.04 Billion by 2031 at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26% throughout the forecast period (2024-2031).

“A Focus on Sustainability and Efficiency”

Recycling EV batteries plays a vital role not only in recovering valuable materials and metals but also in mitigating environmental damage associated with improper disposal. By extracting critical elements like lithium, cobalt, and nickel, battery recycling reduces dependence on virgin resource extraction, which often entails high energy consumption and environmental risks. Additionally, recycled materials contribute to the production of new batteries with a lower environmental footprint.

The growing demand for sustainable solutions and a circular economy model for battery production is a key driver in this market. As the use of EVs expands, so too does the need for efficient and responsible battery recycling infrastructure.

Get Free Sample PDF of Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report @

Recent Developments in Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling

In September 2022 , Umicore , a global materials technology company, and PowerCo, a European battery manufacturer, announced a joint venture to establish production facilities for precursor and cathode materials in Europe. This venture, operational from 2025 onwards, aims to not only supply PowerCo's battery cell factories but also integrate elements of refining and battery recycling utilizing Umicore's expertise.

In March 2022, Neometals , a mining and technology company, and Mercedes-Benz, a leading automaker, confirmed plans for a joint venture dedicated to lithium-ion battery recycling. The partnership aims to construct a large-scale (2,500 tons per year) recycling plant in Germany.

Leading Key Players of Market:



ERAMET

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited

Glencore

Stena Recycling

Ace Green Recycling Inc.

Li-Cycle Corp. (Canada)

Fortum

Umicore N.V.(Belgium)

Neometals Ltd Redwood Materials Inc.

“LFP Batteries Emerge as Front Runners for their Safety and Sustainability”

The LFP segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR within the forecast period. This is primarily driven by the rising popularity of LFP batteries in EVs due to their superior safety features, environmental sustainability, affordability, and wider operating temperature range.

For Any Enquiry and Custom Report Click @

“E-Bikes Drive Growth by Source”

Bikes are expected to contribute the highest CAGR within the source segment. The utilization of EV batteries, particularly lithium-ion and LFP types, in e-bikes offers distinct advantages. These batteries provide enhanced energy density, leading to longer range and improved performance for e-bikes. Additionally, they boast better safety compared to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Market Segmentation of Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

By Battery Chemistry Type:



Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Titanate Oxide Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

By Process:



Pyrometallurgy Process

Hydrometallurgy Process Physical/Mechanical Process

By Sources:



Passenger

Commercial E-bikes

Russia-Ukraine War Threatens Supply Chain for EV Battery Recycling

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains for critical battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt. Russia accounts for about 11 % of the global supply of nickel ore and 20 % of the world's highest grade nickel or Class 1 nickel. Nickel is an essential raw material for rechargeable batteries, which are used in electric cars and spark anxiety about the potential shift from fossil fuels. It is feared that ambitious EV manufacturing plans could be hampered by rising input costs. The price was $33,223 per tonne as of 1 April 2022, which is approximately 36 % higher than the price of $24,361 per tonne on 25 February.

This disruption can potentially lead to increased prices of these materials, impacting the overall cost-effectiveness of EV battery production and recycling.

Access This Full Report @

Asia Pacific Dominates, North America Surges

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in the electric car battery recycling industry. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as the presence of major EV and battery manufacturers in the region, along with a high concentration of used EV batteries due to the early adoption of EVs in these markets.

North America is predicted to experience significant market growth in the coming years. This is due to rising investments in R&D for battery recycling technologies, growing government support for EV battery recycling infrastructure, and an expanding potential consumer base seeking environmentally friendly solutions.

Key Insights From Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Report



Gain a comprehensive understanding of the current market size (USD 8.98 Billion in 2023) and projected growth trajectory (CAGR of 26% to reach USD 57.04 million by 2031) of the electric vehicle battery recycling market.

Identify the major factors propelling market growth, including rising demand for recycled materials, declining lithium-ion battery prices, and increasing environmental concerns.

Uncover the most promising segments within the market, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) by battery chemistry and E-Bikes by source, to inform strategic decision-making.

Understand the current market dynamics across key regions, with a focus on the dominant position of Asia Pacific and the burgeoning potential of North America.

Evaluate the potential influence of external factors like the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns on the market's growth trajectory. Gain insights into recent developments in the industry, including strategic partnerships, technological advancements, and government regulations, to stay ahead of the curve.

Table of Content- Major Key Points



Introduction

Research Methodology

Market Dynamics

Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's 5 forces model

PEST Analysis

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market, By Battery Chemistry Type

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market, By Process

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market, By Sources

Regional Analysis

Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape Conclusion

Continue....

Buy Now This Exclusive Report at Discounted Rate @

Our Related Report:

Automotive Sun Visor Market

Road Safety System Market





About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development Strategy

Email: ...

Phone: +1–415–230–0044 (US) | +91–7798602273 (IND)