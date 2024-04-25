Iot In Construction Market Soar To Reach USD 48.2 Billion In 2031, Driven By Increasing Demand For Data-Driven Insights And Predictive Analytics

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The SNS Insider report highlights a market valuation of USD 14.3 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 16.4% through the forecast period 2024-2031. This upward trajectory is primarily driven by the construction industry's increasing focus on improving safety standards and streamlining operational efficiency. By leveraging interconnected devices and real-time data collection, IoT solutions are revolutionizing construction workflows, leading to safer work environments and enhanced productivity.

Rising Demand for Enhanced Safety and Streamlined Operations Fueling Market Growth

IoT facilitates real-time data collection from connected devices and systems, providing comprehensive insights into project progress, resource utilization, and potential risks. This centralized data empowers supervisors to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently. IoT-enabled sensors and wearables can monitor environmental conditions, equipment functionality, and worker well-being. This allows for proactive maintenance, preventing equipment failure and improving worker safety. Additionally, real-time equipment tracking reduces downtime and optimizes resource allocation.

Stringent safety regulations in regions like Asia are mandating enhanced safety measures in construction. IoT solutions offer advanced safety features, aligning perfectly with these regulations and creating a growth opportunity for the market. Furthermore, substantial government investments in infrastructure development, particularly in smart city initiatives, are fueling the adoption of IoT in construction across APAC.

Major The Key Players of IoT In Construction Market

Oracle Corporation, Hexagon AB, Trimble, Inc., Hilti Corporation, CalAmp Corporation, Advanced Opto-Mechanical Systems and Technologies Inc., Pillar Technologies, Inc., WorldSensing, Autodesk, Inc., Triax Technologies, Inc. Topcon Corporation

Segmentation Analysis

The IoT in construction market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment is expected to dominate due to the rising development of sophisticated software that translates data into actionable insights through user-friendly dashboards. Additionally, the growing use of analytics for data-driven decision-making further bolsters the demand for advanced software solutions.

In terms of application, remote operations hold the largest market share. This dominance stems from the increasing use of IoT for real-time machine control and monitoring, allowing for efficient remote management of construction projects.

Key Market Segments

By Application



Remote Operations

Safety Management

Fleet Management

Predictive Maintenance Others

By Offering



Hardware

Software Services

By End-use



Commercial Residential

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Slowdown:

Geopolitical instability and economic sanctions can create global economic uncertainty, impacting construction projects. Hesitant investors and financial concerns may lead construction companies to delay or cancel IoT-related projects. Additionally, changes in import/export regulations and data transfer agreements can disrupt the flow of IoT technology and services.

Economic downturns can dampen market growth. Companies may tighten budgets and prioritize core operations, leading to a decreased willingness to invest in innovative solutions like IoT.

Key Regional Developments:

North America , with its concentration of major IoT construction OEMs and significant infrastructure investments, currently reigns supreme in the global market. The presence of leading players like Oracle Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., and CalAmp Corp. further strengthens North America's dominance.

Europe , driven by rapid technological advancements and a recovering residential construction sector, is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR. Additionally, Europe presents the largest potential for incremental growth within the market.

Asia Pacific region, characterized by rapid urbanization and robust construction activity in countries like China and India, is projected to showcase substantial growth. The region's burgeoning technology adoption further fuels the integration of IoT solutions in the construction domain.

Future Growth

The future of the IoT in construction market appears bright. As construction companies become increasingly aware of the safety and productivity benefits offered by IoT, market growth is anticipated to accelerate. Technological advancements, such as the integration of AI and cloud computing, will further enhance IoT capabilities, leading to even more sophisticated solutions.

Recent developments

In February 2021: Oracle launched a suite of AI-powered construction industry solutions designed to analyze project data and aid in risk evaluation and informed decision-making.

In March 2021: update to its cloud platform incorporated IoT asset and production monitoring capabilities, empowering users to gain valuable insights into their operations.

Key Takeaways



This report equips clients with a comprehensive understanding of the current and projected market landscape for IoT in construction.

By analyzing market drivers, segmentation trends, and regional variations, clients can identify lucrative investment opportunities and develop effective business strategies. Clients gain insights into the potential challenges posed by geopolitical and economic factors, enabling them to make informed decisions and mitigate risks.

