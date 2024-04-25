Digital Printing Packaging Market Is Poised To Surpass USD 27301.3 Billion By 2031, Fueled Rising Demand For Sustainable Packaging Solutions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The Digital Printing Packaging Market was valued at USD 18620.27 Million in 2023. It is anticipated to achieve a valuation of USD 27301.71 million by 2031, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2031.

Digital Printing Packaging Market Booms Despite Challenges

The digital printing packaging market is thriving due to a focus on clear labeling, eco-friendly materials, and vibrant colors. Regulations like the US Fair Packaging and Labeling Act ensure consumer safety and environmental responsibility. However, paper production concerns and fluctuating raw material costs pose challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic caused temporary slowdowns due to supply chain disruptions, but the market has since rebounded with a renewed demand for digital printing solutions.

Prominent Players In Study Are:

Mondi Plc, Thimm Group, Creative Labels Inc, Landa Corporation Ltd, Reynders Label Printing, DS Smith Plc, WS Packaging Group Inc, HP Inc, Quad/Graphics Inc, Tailored Label Products Inc and other players.

Eco-Friendly Practices Are Driving The Digital Printing Packaging Market

Digital printing reduces waste with on-demand printing and eco-inks. This aligns with companies' sustainability goals and saves them money. Additionally, digital printing's benefits like longer shelf life and cost-efficiency are attracting businesses. Developing nations with growing industries like healthcare in India are creating a vast new market for digital printing solutions. As these regions modernize, the demand for sustainable packaging will rise, further propelling market growth. This highlights how digital printing plays a key role in meeting business needs while promoting environmental responsibility.

Get a Free Sample Report @

There Is A Diversity Of Dominant Segments On The Digital Printing Packaging Market

Labels are leading the market, providing essential information across industries. Flexible packaging follows closely, valued for its versatility and lightweight design. Inkjet technology dominates due to its affordability, high-quality output, and broad range of uses. The food and beverage sector reigns supreme, driven by the need for attractive packaging that showcases products, highlights nutrition information, and guarantees freshness.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type



Labels

Corrugated Packaging

Flexible Packaging

Bottle & Jars

Folding Cartons

Metal Cans Others

By Print Technology



Nano-Graphic Printing

Liquid Toner Electrophotography Printing

Inkjet Technology Others

By Application



Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Others

Geopolitical Tensions Affecting the Market Growth

The Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown are creating a difficult situation for the digital printing packaging market. Supply chain disruptions and sanctions are raising costs and limiting markets. Businesses and consumers are likely to cut back on spending due to lower confidence.

Grab Attractive Discount@

Asia Pacific Regional Dominance

Asia-Pacific dominates the digital printing packaging market due to booming industries like food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. China and India, fueled by their growing food and beverage sectors, are leading consumers. Europe is experiencing growth, particularly in advanced metal packaging with Germany and the UK at the forefront. However, Latin America and East Africa see slower adoption due to the prevalence of electrophotography printing in those regions.

Technological Advancements Taking Place



In May 2022, Avery Dennison Graphics Solutions teamed up with Siser North America to target the do-it-yourself and crafter market, capitalizing on Siser's heat transfer vinyl expertise. Mondi invested €125 million in their Finnish Kuopio steel plant that same month. This investment aims to increase production capacity, competitiveness, and security, all while aligning with Mondi's MAP2030 sustainability goals.

Key Takeaways to Help Dominate the Digital Printing Packaging Market:



Discover how eco-friendly printing practices like on-demand printing and eco-inks can elevate your brand image, reduce waste, and save money.

Identify the high-growth regions like Asia-Pacific and the booming industries driving demand (food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, etc.) to tailor your packaging solutions.

Understand the advantages of the leading printing technology (inkjet) to ensure cost-effective, high-quality printing for diverse applications.

Learn which packaging formats dominate (labels, flexible packaging) and how to leverage their strengths for effective product presentation in the food & beverage sector and beyond. Get informed about the latest industry collaborations and investments to anticipate future trends and make informed decisions.







Buy Single User PDF of Digital Printing Packaging Market Report @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4 Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis

5 Value Chain Analysis

6 Porter's 5 forces model

7 PEST Analysis

8 Digital Printing Packaging Market Segmentation, By Product Type

8.1 Labels

8.2 Corrugated Packaging

8.3 Flexible Packaging

8.4 Bottle & Jars

8.5 Folding Cartons

8.6 Metal Cans

8.7 Others

9 Digital Printing Packaging Market Segmentation, By Print Technology

9.1 Nano-Graphic Printing

9.2 Liquid Toner Electrophotography Printing

9.3 Inkjet Tec1hnology

9.4 Others

10 Digital Printing Packaging Market Segmentation, By Application

10.1 Food & Beverages

10.2 Pharmaceuticals

10.3 Personal Care

10.4 Others

11 Regional Analysis

12 Company Profile

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Benchmarking

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Recent Developments

14 USE Cases and Best Practices

15 Conclusion

For more information, visit :

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.